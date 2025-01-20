Collectibles On SI

Josh Allen Fiancee Actress Hailee Steinfeld Has A Few Trading Cards Of Her Own

Josh Allen isn't the only one with valuable trading cards. His fiancee, actress Hailee Steinfeld, has a few in the market and some are worth a pretty penny.

Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY
Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld brings her star power into next week's AFC Conference Championship tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. The actress is engaged to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, creating quite the pairing to go up against the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift duo.

hailee steinfed
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Donnie Wahlberg and Hailee Steinfeld present Best Country Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Steinfeld is known for her various works, including appearances in Pitch Perfect, Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse, and Kate Bishop in The Marvels. She is also a multi-platinum singer.

While Allen's rookie cards have soared this year with talk of him winning his first MVP award, Steinfeld has several cards out there. Let's look, but beware, her autographs are not cheap!

1. 2024 Leaf Continuum Pop Centurey

2024 Leaf Continuum
Image Courtesy of eBay

2. 2013 Ender's Game Trading Cards

3. 2024 Upper Deck Marvel Studios Series 1

2024 Upper Deck Marvel Studios Series 1
Image Courtesy of eBay

4. 2022 Upper Deck Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Upper Deck’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Image Courtesy of CGC

5. 2024 Marvel Studio Series 1 UD Debuts Canvas Black & White Super Short Print

hailee steinfeld at the golden globe awards
Jan 8, 2017; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Hailee Steinfeld arrives in the International Ballroom for the the 74th Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Horacio Ruiz
