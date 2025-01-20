Josh Allen Fiancee Actress Hailee Steinfeld Has A Few Trading Cards Of Her Own
Josh Allen isn't the only one with valuable trading cards. His fiancee, actress Hailee Steinfeld, has a few in the market and some are worth a pretty penny.
Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld brings her star power into next week's AFC Conference Championship tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs. The actress is engaged to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, creating quite the pairing to go up against the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift duo.
Steinfeld is known for her various works, including appearances in Pitch Perfect, Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse, and Kate Bishop in The Marvels. She is also a multi-platinum singer.
While Allen's rookie cards have soared this year with talk of him winning his first MVP award, Steinfeld has several cards out there. Let's look, but beware, her autographs are not cheap!
1. 2024 Leaf Continuum Pop Centurey
2. 2013 Ender's Game Trading Cards
3. 2024 Upper Deck Marvel Studios Series 1
4. 2022 Upper Deck Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
5. 2024 Marvel Studio Series 1 UD Debuts Canvas Black & White Super Short Print
