Top Five 2025 NFL Draft Running Back Prospects and Their Cards
Here are what you can look for with the top five wide receiver prospects and their cards for the 2025 draft.(For purposes of ranking the running backs, CBS Sports was used)
#1 Ashton Jeanty | Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, the junior out of Boise State is the clear cut favorite to be the first running back off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. After amassing 2,601 yards Jeanty earned the Maxwell Award, the Doak Walker Award and was runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting. CBS Sports has him as the 11th overall prospect on their mock draft board.
Most of Jeanty's desireable cards come from the Bowman Chrome U set. His 2024 Bowman Chrome U black refractor autograph #/10 just sold, according to eBay sold listings, for $300 on March 4th.
#2 Omarion Hampton | North Carolina
The junior from North Carolina, Omarion Hampton, set a collegiate career high in yards with 1,660 and tied his touchdown mark from last year with 15. He also set collegiate career highs in reception yards with 373. The second rated running back who hales from Forest City, NC also was a two-time All-American and a two-time first-team All-ACC.
Collector and/or prospectors can find his cards at a decent value. Most of his base autographs, or high numbered autographs, can be bought for around $100 or less. Some of this lower numbered stuff can reach over $300. Currently listed for sale is 2024 Bowman Chrome U Gold Shimmer PSA 10 autograph for $375. But it's another card that would catch our eye. His 2024 Bowmans Best Best jumbo patch auto 25/25 has a beautiful tri-color patch and is currently listed on eBay for $199.99.
#3 Kaleb Johnson | Iowa
Kaleb Johnson, a junior from Iowa and a Cincinnati, Ohio native made a huge jump from the 2023 season, more than tripling his yards from 463 to 1,537, and he did it in only two more games. What was more impressive was his touchdown total. Going up seven-fold he scored 21 in 2024 after scoring just three in 2023.
He has cards in both Bowman (Topps) and Leaf products. His base autographs are fairly inexpensive, going for less than $50. Even his numbered cards can be bought for less than $100. Under eBay's sold listings his highest selling card was his PSA 10 2024 Bowman Chrome U Prospects refractor autograph 164/299 that went for $174 on February 21st.
#4 TreVeyon Henderson | Ohio State
Coming off a National Championship, TreVeyon Henderson isn't new to the big state. The Ohio State senior ran for jjust over 1,000 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He also averaged a collegiate career high 7.1 yards per touch.
I'm guessing Henderson only has Leaf cards. A quick eBay search of 'TreVeyon Henderson autos' bring up nothing but Leaf. It's a double-edge sward. On one hand most collectors prefer the licensed, logos and team name cards, but on the other hand, Leaf products are fairly inexpensive. A Leaf slabbed 1/1 2023 autograph of his went for just $39.99.
#5 Brashard Smith | Southern Methodist University
Brashard Smith is the only one on this list to have transferred schools at some point in his collegiate career. He spent the first three years at Miami before transferring to SMU before the 2024 season. This year he ran for 1,332 yards and scored a whopping 14 touchdowns. During this year's NFL combine he ran a 4.39 40, good for third overall among running backs invited to the event.
This is as first among the cards of quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs, but it doesn't look like Smith has any cards! An eBay search of 'Brashard Smith autograph' brings up barely anything, with the exception of a few novelty cards and some signed photos. Look to see him if and when he gets drafted! He's currently listed as the 86th best player on CBS Sports.