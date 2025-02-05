As Steph Curry Approaches 4,000 Career Made Threes, Cards Could See Price Increase
Stephen Curry Sports Card Listed for $5,000 on Secondary Market
Just a few decades ago, it was laughable to think that an NBA player could reach a 4,000 made 3-point field goal milestone.
Just a few short years ago, it was laughable to think that sports cards could have the minute-by-minute volatility of the stock market but here we are.
Reid's Rips: 2025 Leaf Metal Sports Heroes Hobby Box
Fast forward to 2025, and we've been blessed to see the 16-year career of the greatest shooter in NBA history, Stephen Curry.
There aren't enough superlatives to truly convey Curry's brilliance and immense footprint left on the game and in basketball culture in general.
The Golden State Great One averages just over four made threes per game (4.2 to be exact) and with more than 3,900 already finding the bottom of the net, he's less than 100 makes (and about 20 games) away from this once thought impossible milestone.
For as outlandishly amazing as his career has been, it could be argued that, at 36 years of age, Curry won't have any more singular spotlight moments after this great accomplishment.
It's doubtful he will win another NBA MVP Award. It's also doubtful that the Golden State Warriors will return to the mountaintop for his fifth title. So, we have this accomplishment, his retirement, and his eventual enshrinement as a shoo-in to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. In short, this may be his last baby bump in prices until he hangs up those iconic Under Armour kicks.
Curry's 2009-10 rookie cards coincide with the year Panini gained the exclusive NBA basketball card licensing rights. Topps and Upper Deck were able to throw a few sets out on the court that year before losing their respective licenses (which also include some pretty cool and significant Curry cards).
If you are looking to add a true rookie or a rookie year Curry to your collection, there are a number of options at nearly any price point your wallet can handle.
If we are looking at an entry level Curry RCs, look no further than his 2009-10 Adrenalyn XL, a triad of paper Panini true rookie cards, as well as three different Prestige rookie cards featuring Steph in a range of gear from a photo shoot Warrior's uni, preseason NBA game gear and his Davidson college uniform. Upper Deck has a pair of cards of Steph in Davidson gear as well. Expect to shell out $100 plus for raw copies. As always, expect to pay more for higher grade copies.
If we're stepping back behind the 3-point line for our next tier, collectors can get into a 2009-10 Bowman Steph Curry numbered rookie, and a flagship Topps rookie to name a few. Expect to pay over $500 per card in this tier.
To pull up from half-court and start getting some of his rookie autos and RPAs, you'll have to take a little bit deeper into your PayPal balance. Collectors can find his Absolute Memorabilia RPA, a nice Court Kings sticker auto, a cool Panini Threads Rookie Class Letterman-esque auto and a few more. You won't be able to sink one of these for under $1,000. Expect to play a few thousand for the nicer cards here.
If we're stepping back to three quarter court, Curry's iconic Topps Chrome rookie numbered to 999 would be the launching point of this piece of the list. For a non-auto to be in this tier speaks to the longevity and impact of the Topps Chrome brand name. Curry collectors can find Certified, Limited, and Rookies & Stars autos here, as well as a beautiful Crown Royal auto numbered to just 399 copies. The most recent Topps Chrome PSA 9 Curry sold for nearly $7,000.
If we're going for a full court shot and digging into our Powerball winning bank account, we can acquire Curry's Exquisite Collection autograph number to 225 copies. If you are in the market for the best of the best and have a need to step up to the ultimate Steph Curry rookie card you can get the 2010 Panini National Treasures Stephen Curry patch autograph. This is his most valuable, most desired and most iconic rookie card in existence. Being numbered to 99 copies makes it his rarest RC, too. The beautiful jumbo patch takes up about a third of the card and his authentic on-card autograph is featured below. Curry is pictured in a photo shoot image, fresh-faced in his old Warriors gear. The fact this is a National Treasures card makes it, well, a national treasure. Quite simply, it is the highest of the high-end. This museum piece is well into six figures and depending on the condition, a million-dollar card.
The son of Dell will go down as the greatest shooter the league has ever seen. A real revolutionary with two NBA MVP Awards, four NBA titles, an Olympic Gold Medal, a decade of All Star and All NBA Teams under his belt coupled with his squeaky-clean image and innovative and effective shooting that changed the game forever, his place in the upper echelon of the history of the game is secure.
True RC branded Steph Curry rookies come in at around 30 different options with a handful of parallels available. Collectors should be overjoyed with any they have the chance to add to their collection or portfolio.