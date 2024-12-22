Autographed Vintage Card Market Showing Rapid Growth
Getting an athlete's autograph on a vintage card was once considered a big no-no. To hobby purists, it was considered a desecration of an original collectible. But times have changed. The market is growing for on-card autographs, especially for vintage cards.
There’s a visceral appeal to an old ball player’s autograph on their playing day cards. There was no such thing as autograph stickers back in the day. So, the premise of autographs on vintage cards pre-dates the era of mass production and pack-pulled autographs. The on-card autograph adds a personal touch.
Dylan Brennan (@CardStory), a vintage card collector who has recently focused on autographed vintage Philadelphia Phillies cards , has a deep appreciation for the autographed cards.
"For me, it just adds to the card so much more," Brennan said. "The perfect ballpoint pen signature in the perfect spot on a vintage baseball card is pure art to me that you cannot replicate."
Brennan has also seen the prices of autographed vintage cards go up over the past five years.
"I think people are starting to realize these signatures can add value," Brennan said. "I’m sure a good bit of that comes from these old time players passing away, and the signatures becoming harder and harder to find."
There are many reasons the market for vintage autographs has grown. Here are some:
1. Scarcity and Value
The shift in the demand for scarcity has driven collectors to seek rarer cards. For example, PSA graded the 1980 Topps Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Julius Erving Scoring Leaders card - rookie cards for Bird and Magic - more than 15,700 times. However, it has been graded less than 800 times by PSA/DNA - the autograph authentication branch of PSA. A mid-grade card, which would have less value than a PSA 9 or 10, can become more valuable with an autograph because of the value of the autograph and the scarcity of on-card autographs. With autographs of three basketball legends, this particular card can sell for upwards of $10,000, while a PSA 6 can sell for about $650.
2. On-Card vs. Sticker Autographs
Generally speaking, on-card autographs are deemed more desirable than sticker autographs. Sticker autographs come from sheets of small stickers on which an athlete signs. The sticker is then affixed to the card during the production phase. A few things are at play: an athlete won’t touch the card the sticker ultimately ends up on. Many collectors like the idea of athletes touching the card and having the autograph directly on the card. Also, most stickers force athletes to use smaller autographs. On-card autographs typically allow signers to use larger autographs.
3. Mass Production of Modern Cards
Hall of Fame and favorite retired players are constantly included in modern releases. The amount of modern-day autograph cards of vintage players is astounding. Just look at the stack below, signed by Red Sox legend Fred Lynn. Autographs on vintage cards will have a much lower population and tie the player to their playing day cards instead of cards manufactured long after their careers ended.
4. Athlete Mortality
This topic is a bit morbid, but one that collectors consider. More and more, collectors want their cards to have more of a personal connection with them. That’s why they’ll pay hundreds of dollars to get memorabilia and cards signed by their favorite athletes (and resellers also know this). But Father Time is undefeated. As the collectibles market has matured and nostalgia creeps in, in-person autographs on cards have been one way to connect fans and athletes. Many fans know their favorite players may not be alive in a few years, so the demand for older players has increased (RIP Rickey Henderson).
Speaking from personal experience, I had the opportunity to meet and greet Mets legend Ed Kranepool at a Staten Island minor league baseball game. But I didn't go, thinking I’d meet him the following year, as he does the event yearly. Less than a month later, he passed away at 79. He was a great Met and, by all accounts, a great person. I regret not meeting him when I had the chance.
If you’re in the market for an on-card vintage autograph, it’s best to go with an authenticated card. There are too many forgeries not to go with an authenticated slab unless you feel confident in distinguishing fake and real autographs.
PSA/DNA and Beckett will grade autographs and cards on the same slab. CGC has partnered with James Spence Authentication (JSA), arguably the most respected autograph authentication company, to authenticate its on-card autographs. There are plenty of solid options.