Reds vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 6
The Cincinnati Reds are desperately trying to get back into the playoff picture, and two straight wins against the Chicago Cubs are a good first step. They're still three games back from a wild card spot, so they'll need to continue to win games in August to get back in the mix.
Meanwhile, the Cubs are free-falling and are now four games back from the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the NL Central.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this afternoon's series finale.
Reds vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Reds +1.5 (-178)
- Cubs -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Reds +118
- Cubs -138
Total
- Over 7.5 (-105)
- Under 7.5 (-115)
Reds vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers
- Cincinnati: Andrew Abbott, LHP (8-1, 2.15 ERA)
- Chicago: Cade Horton, RHP (5-3, 3.42 ERA)
Reds vs. Cubs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 6
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
- Reds Record: 60-54
- Cubs Record: 65-48
Reds vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet
- Andrew Abbott UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-120) via DraftKings
Andrew Abbott has a stellar 2.15 ERA this season and has allowed 3+ earned runs just three times in 19 starts this season. He has already faced the Cubs twice and allowed just one earned run in 12.2 innings pitched against them. I'm surprised we're able to get a -120 price tag on him to allow two or fewer runs in this afternoon's start.
Reds vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick
I'm going to fade the struggling Cubs, especially as they're set to take on one of the most effective left-handed starters this season in Andrew Abbott. The Cubs' OPS drops to .742 when facing left-handed starters this season, and Abbott, as I wrote above, has allowed just one earned run in 12.2 innings pitched against the Cubs this season.
The Reds have the clear advantage when it comes to starting pitchers, with Cade Horton (3.42 ERA) getting the start for the Cubs.
The Reds also have the better batting average and OPS compared to the Cubs since the All-Star Break. At +118 odds, this bet seems like a no-brainer to me.
Pick: Reds +118 via FanDuel
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!