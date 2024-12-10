Best and Worst of 2024 Topps Now MLS
Topps Now MLS is always a tough seller for Topps and 2024 was no different.
Lionel Messi headlined the set throughout the 2024 MLS season and Topps was the beneficiary of his MVP campaign, though they definitely wish Inter Miami made it out of the first round of the playoffs.
Some of the best cards from the set don’t even include soccer players but the sales numbers did fluctuate greatly throughout the 2024 Topps Now MLS Run
Worst isn’t an indicator of player performance. The reality remains that there is collector fatigue when there are multiple options of veteran players in Topps Now and you may not get a parallel. That, coupled with Topps not releasing most of its MLS products until late in the year, makes it more attractive for collectors to just wait to try and purchase the desired parallels. The flip side of that argument is compelling because the lower print runs of star players should make the cards more desirable in the long run. Regardless, they didn’t sell well initially and that’s how we’re judging this.
Best:
#6 Nimfasha Berchimas rookie, PR 912
The Charlotte FC youngster remains one of the top young prospects on the planet and his rookie card should be something every soccer collector wants. He was training with Manchester United earlier this month and has previously trained with Bayern Munich. He’s a top talent to keep an eye on.
#55 Raquinho!, PR 8078
Perhaps the best moment of the 2024 MLS season came on May 15 when a racoon invaded the pitch at Subaru Park, delaying the Philadelphia Union’s match against NYCFC for a few moments. The moment was immortalized on card #55 and it was one of the best sellers for Topps in 2024.
#107 Cavan Sullivan rookie, PR 10730
Cavan Sullivan is the biggest American men’s soccer prospect in years and already has a deal in place to join Manchester City from the Philadelphia Union when he turns 18. Only 15, Sullivan’s cards are a hot item and this MLS Topps Now rookie card also included a SP version.
#128 Steph Curry & Lionel Messi, PR 110,182
Messi followed up Steph Curry “Night, Night” in the Summer Olympics with one of his own after scoring his second goal against the Philadelphia Union on September 14. It’s not often you get two of the biggest athletes on the planet on the same card, hence the over 110,000 copies sold.
#129 Lionel Messi & Cavan Sullivan, PR 5,002
Messi and the young Cavan Sullivan united for a quick photo after their two sides went against each other on September 14. Honestly, it’s a bit shocking that only 5,000 copies were sold considering this card could be a gem if Sullivan lives up to the hype.
Worst (again, not an indicator of player performance):
#86 Djordje Mihailovic, PR 66
Mihailovic made a great impression in MLS after returning to the league from AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands. He notched 11 goals and 10 assists in the league but his cards won’t sell that well unless he finds his way back into the USMNT fold.
#94 Brian White, PR 69
Brian White has become one of the better goal scorers in MLS since joining the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2021 after beginning his pro career with the New York Red Bulls. Unfortunately, that hasn’t resulted in an increased desire for his cards and his nice 2024 MLS Topps Now didn’t do that well.
#104 Sean Johnson, PR 64
One of the best American goalkeepers of his generation, Johnson’s cards have been on the market for years. It’s not surprising that collectors had minimal interest in him on a middling Toronto FC side.
#118 Facundo Torres, PR 69
Torres is on the verge of making a move from Orlando City to Palmeiras in Brazil and he could take the next step if he plays as well as he did in MLS after he makes the move.
#124 Christian Benteke, PR 57
Benteke’s 2024 Topps Now MLS cards didn’t sell well despite him winning the Golden Boot after scoring 23 goals in the 2024 MLS regular season. The positive side of this? Benteke’s cards should become more valuable since there are so few of them.
#160 Mateusz Bogusz, PR 66
This card from the series clinching-goal in LAFC’s 1-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps in the third and final leg of their first round playoff series did not sell well online but that should only create a greater market for this card if LAFC fans want a reminder of their playoff win.
The Messi of it all as his 2024 Topps Now MLS cards sold over 64,000 copies:
#1, PR: 11,899
#9, PR: 7,507
#12, PR: 6,210
#31, PR: 4,085
#36, PR: 2,694
#38, PR: 3,050
#43, PR: 2,990
#46, PR: 11,257
#70, PR: 2,855
#134, PR: 5,817
#147, PR: 6,126