Antoine Semenyo ‘Politely’ Rejects Big Premier League Move, Two Clubs in Race
Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has reportedly turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur as he focuses on suitors higher up in the Premier League table.
Semenyo has caught the eye over an impressive start to the season, racking up eight goals and three assists across 16 games, with many clubs known to be exploring a January move for the Ghana international, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.
Central to Semenyo’s future is the fact his contract contains a release clause worth £65 million ($87 million) which is only active for the first two weeks of January, potentially even expiring as early as Jan. 10.
Tottenham, who failed with a move for Semenyo back in the summer, were prepared to meet that price in January and offer a significant salary to the 25-year-old but David Ornstein reports Semenyo is “politely focusing on other options.”
Thomas Frank’s side have endured a tough start to the campaign and find themselves down in 13th in the table, level on points with Bournemouth and leading the Cherries only on goal difference. Semenyo’s ambitions are believed to sit higher up.
Semenyo Set to Decide Between Manchester Duo
If Semenyo wants a move in January, which appears to be the case it is City and United who are currently seen as the leading suitors.
United are reportedly ready to go “all in” to land Semenyo’s signature next month, but they are expected to face significant competition from a City side capable of offering immediate access to the Champions League and the Premier League title race.
Liverpool have made their admiration clear but are not believed to have advanced their interest at this point, although whether that will change in the aftermath of Alexander Isak’s leg injury remains to be seen.
If Semenyo chooses to wait until the summer to leave, he may have more options. Arsenal are thought to have indicated an interest in a deal at the end of the season but, as it stands, the 25-year-old is not expected to wait that long for his blockbuster move.
The focus remains on a January exit for Semenyo, who appears set to pick a side of the Manchester divide.