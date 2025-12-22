‘Not Doing Enough’—Roy Keane Lambasts Man Utd Star After Aston Villa Defeat
Roy Keane has taken aim at Diogo Dalot after Manchester United’s defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, accusing the defender of “not doing enough” for the club.
Morgan Rogers stole the show at Villa Park in his side’s 2–1 victory over the Red Devils, opening the scoring with a stupendous curler from the edge of the penalty area. Matheus Cunha quickly equalised after a Villa mistake, but Rogers once again came to the fore after the restart.
The England international collected a loose ball inside the penalty area and bent into the corner to put Villa ahead once more, with United unable to muster another equaliser as they slipped to their sixth defeat of the season in all competitions.
While the Red Devils performed well for the most part in the Midlands, legendary former United midfielder Keane was unimpressed with their play out of possession, singling out Dalot after the match and holding him responsible for both of Villa’s goals.
In Keane’s opinion, the Portuguese right back could have done more to protect Leny Yoro when Rogers opened the scoring, while he allowed Youri Tielemans to cross in the build-up to the attacker’s second of the afternoon.
Keane Launches Vicious Attack on Underperforming Dalot
Keane pulled no punches in his assessment of Dalot’s disappointing defensive performance against Villa, claiming he’s an example of an overarching motivation issue at United on the pitch.
“You can have all the talent in the world,” Keane began his rant on Sky Sports. “We’ve mentioned it time and time again but you’ve got to roll your sleeves up and when the game gets a bit tight there’s moments where you go, ‘I’m just going to do my bit for the team.’ There’s too many players, like Dalot, that just don’t do enough.
“I won’t use the word ‘cheating’ but they’re just not doing enough. And after the game I’d be looking at him—I wouldn’t be looking at other bits of the game.”
Dalot returned to his preferred right-hand side against Villa having been used on the left flank in recent weeks, but the 26-year-old’s underperformance, alongside injuries to key centre back Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire, proved costly for United at Villa Park.