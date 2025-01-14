Best of 2023-24 Panini Immaculate Soccer
2023-24 Panini Immaculate Soccer will be released by Panini on January 24, 2025 and it offers collectors an opportunity to search for some of the top players on the planet due to its expansive checklist.
Each box, which is on presale for at least $900, contains a single pack with seven cards with Panini noting that five cards should be autographs or memorabilia and the other two are base cards, parallels or inserts. A case comes with six boxes.
There is a 275 card base set and all base cards are /60. Three clubs (Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United) that were relegated after the 2023-2024 season Premier League season and are currently competing in the EFL Championship, England’s second tier, are featured.
One of the best parts of this set is the volume of current and former United States Women’s National Team players. The list includes USWNT stars Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman, Lindsey Horan, Jaedyn Shaw, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Alyssa Thompson, Sophia Smith, Tobin Heath, Naomi Girma, Christen Press, Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan, Ashley Sanchez, Crystal Dunn, Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Meghan Klingenberg, Andi Sullivan and Allie Long.
The best of the checklist, courtesy of the lovely people at Beckett:
Two Lamine Yamal base cards: #50 and #58
Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal has become one of the biggest soccer stars on the planet over the last year and Panini is doing a smart thing by giving him two cards in this set. #50 features Yamal in his national team kit while he’s donning a Barcelona kit in #58.
Luca Koleosho base #145 /60
The young winger has been making a name for himself this season with JJ Watt-owned Burnley, one of the clubs that are now competing in the EFL Championship. Koleosho, 20, featured at the youth national team level with the United States and Italy but remains eligible to play his senior national team soccer with Canada. If Koleosho finds his way into the senior national team fold with either of his three options during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, his early cards will be highly sought-after.
Javier Mascherano Dual Swatch Autographs #34 /99
Mascherano was named the new head coach of Inter Miami in November, lining up perfectly with this new set from Panini. The autograph features Mascherano in his old Barcelona kit, reminding collectors that he used to be Lionel Messi’s teammate.
Naomi Girma Elegant Ink #27 /99
Girma has solidified her spot among the best center backs in all of soccer over the last few years with the USWNT and the NWSL’s San Diego Wave. The Elegant Ink autograph card features the former Stanford Cardinal defender in her national team kit and the value should only grow if her career remains on its current upward trajectory.
Kylian Mbappe Heralded Signatures #19 /25
The Real Madrid forward is one of the most famous people on earth and he appears to only be getting better as a soccer player. This autograph card has Mbappe in his France kit, reminding everyone that he scored a hat trick after the 79th in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final.
Mallory Swanson Immaculate Autographs #9 /99
The reason the autograph from the Chicago Stars FC forward is included in this list is to point out that she has deals to license her autograph for cards made by Panini and Topps, but not NWSL card-producer Parkside Collectibles.
Gianluigi Buffon/Gianluigi Donnarumma Immaculate Dual Autographs #5 /49
It’s rare that there are two generations of goalkeepers that are world class from the same nation but Italy did that with Gianluigi Buffon and Gianluigi Donnarumma. The two have featured in the top levels of the sport and this dual autograph has each of them featured in their national team kits.
The Lionel Messi of it all:
Base #8
Immaculate Triple Autographs #5 1/1 with Diego Maradona & Gabriel Batistuta (includes four parallel 1/1s):
Marks of Greatness Insert #1
The Standard Insert #1
Boot Memorabilia #34
Brand Logos #34 1/1
Brilliance Insert #10
Clearly Immaculate Jerseys #10
Dual Patches #3 with Ángel Di María
In The Game Patches #10 1/1
Insignias #12 1/1
Jersey Numbers #10 1/1
Jumbo Team Names #10 1/1
Sneak Peek #21 1/1
Immaculate Images Insert #10