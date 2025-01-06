Antonee Robinson named U.S. Soccer’s Male Player of the Year: Best early cards
Antonee Robinson’s place in the United States Men’s National Team fold is only getting stronger in 2025.
Fulham’s star left back was voted the 2024 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year after he spent much of the year anchoring a side that went through a massive overhaul after Mauricio Pochettino replaced Gregg Berhalter as USMNT head coach in 2024.
Robinson, 27, started all 11 USMNT matches that he was available for in 2024 while establishing a name for himself in the Premier League.
Robinson came through Everton’s Academy as a youth player but never featured for their senior team while going out on-loan to EFL Championship sides Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic, the latter of which signed Robinson to a permanent deal ahead of the 2019-2020 season.
Robinson’s career took off after he signed with a Fulham side in August 2020 that subsequently earned promotion from the Championship to the Premier League. The left back was named to the Football Manager EFL Championship Team of the Season for 2020-2021 while solidifying his place in the United States Men’s National Team fold after he made his senior national team debut in May 2018.
The USMNT left back has been on a tear of late and is regarded as one of the best, if not the best, at his position in the Premier League as his Fulham side are in the top half of the league table ahead of their first FA Cup match of the season on January 9.
While the first Antonee Robinson card appeared in 2020 Panini Adrenalyn XL Premier League Plus, his first true rookie cards were placed in 2020-21 Panini Chronicles Soccer during his first campaign with Fulham.
The best Antonee Robinson cards for new collectors:
2020-21 Panini Chronicles Soccer - Elite Premier League #13
Antonee Robinson’s rookie cards should be in every USMNT collection and he is playing himself into becoming someone to watch if you only collect the top Premier League players. The Elite Chronicles card is a basic rookie card option that harkens to Panini’s Elite product, which NFL fans know quite well.
2020-21 Panini Chronicles Soccer - Optic Rated Rookies Premier League #6
The Optic Rated Rookie is this writer’s favorite Robinson rookie card because of its similarities to NBA and NFL Optic Rated Rookie cards, helping the Robinson Optic Rated Rookie slide seamlessly into any Rated Rookie collection. The card also looks objectively clean, which is always a plus.
2021 Panini Donruss Soccer #BG-AR The Beautiful Game Autograph
Robinson’s first autograph card comes with the defender in his USMNT kit as his side was preparing for the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. The Beautiful Game Autograph insert looks clean and showcases Robinson ahead of his career truly taking off over the last two seasons. His autograph should only increase in value heading into the 2026 World Cup.
One thing this writer would like to see in 2025?
A card with Antonee Robinson in a USMNT jersey alongside his brother and fellow national team defender, FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson.