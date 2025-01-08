Emma Hayes calls in six first-timers for USWNT Camp: a look at their rookie cards
United States Women’s National Team head coach Emma Hayes made headlines when she announced the roster for her January USWNT camp.
The roster, which doesn’t feature Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman or any players whose club team is competing at the moments, had six first-time call-ups as Hayes looks to reinvigorate as national team setup that has been nearly impossible to break into for years.
Here’s a look back at each of the first-time call-ups’ rookie cards:
Angelina Anderson: 2023 Parkside NWSL Collection #196
The Angel City goalkeeper had been a standout in the US youth system but finally got the opportunity to impress between the posts with the senior USWNT. The former California Golden Bears ‘keeper’s rookie card is a pretty basic 2023 Parkside NWSL card. It features the goalkeeper warming up pre-match while going into detail about her collegiate career on the back.
Claudia Dickey: 2022 Parkside NWSL #32
The former UNC shot stopper is among the first-time call ups as the USWNT looks to fill the hole that was left at goalkeeper when Alyssa Naeher retired from international competition in November. She's already become one of the better goalkeepers in the NWSL and her rookie cards are better than most. Not only did Parkside make a normal rookie card for Dickey, but she has rookie parallel cards as well. Parkside’s “Promising Prospects” rookie insert #15 in their 2022 set is another great Claudia Dickey rookie card option for collectors.
Ryan Williams: 2021 Parkside NWSL Premier Edition #186
Williams has been a mainstay in the North Carolina Courage’s lineup since she entered the NWSL in 2018 after a standout career at Texas Christian University. Williams, who was recently named to the NWSL’s 2024 Best XI Second Team, didn’t have a card made during her rookie season but Parkside’s 2021 NWSL set included the rookie card badge to ensure collectors have some knowledge of Williams’ career path. There are parallels of Williams’ rookie card but there were no inserts made.
Tara McKeown: 2021 Parkside NWSL Premier Edition #248
McKeown, who played every minute for the Washington Spirit in 2024, is one of the player’s whose rookie year lined up perfectly with Parkside’s foray into the NWSL card market. McKeown has become one of the better defenders in the world since she turned pro after her collegiate career at the University of Southern California. There are parallels of McKeown’s rookie card to keep things fresh.
Nealy Martin: 2021 Parkside NWSL Premier Edition #6
Martin, like McKeown, lined up her rookie season in the NWSL perfectly with Parkside’s foray into the market and that allowed her to have a true rookie card in their 2021 NWSL Premier Edition product. After two seasons with Racing Louisville, Martin joined Gotham FC and her career subsequently took off. She played every minute in Gotham’s 2024 playoff run, setting her up perfectly for a USWNT call-up.
Ella Stevens: 2021 Parkside NWSL Premier Edition #10
Another player whose rookie season in the NWSL lined up with Parkside’s foray into the market, Stevens impressed throughout her first season with Gotham FC in 2024 after four seasons with the Chicago Red Stars. Stevens scored a career-high six goals with Gotham in 2024 and this USWNT call-up should propel her into another strong NWSL campaign.