Where are the Jhon Durán rookie cards?
Jhon Durán has taken the world by storm over the last few years as the Aston Villa forward became one of the most highly sought-after strikers entering 2025.
The Colombian already has 12 goals in all competitions this season for Aston Villa, including three goals in the UEFA Champions League to help propel the Premier League side into the knockout stages of Europe’s most prestigious men’s club soccer tournament.
A player of Durán’s capabilities should have plenty of rookie cards for collectors to seek out, right?
Wrong.
There are very few cards on the market from before Aston Villa acquired the striker in 2023 from Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire and they don’t even identify the player as a rookie.
Durán was with Envigado FC in Colombia before he joined the Chicago Fire in MLS in 2022 as an 18-year-old. Durán’s season in Chicago saw him score eight times in the league and the striker even made two appearances in the inaugural MLS Next Pro Season for Chicago Fire II.
It was during the 2022 MLS season that Durán’s first trading cards were made available through Topps Now MLS but none of those cards have a rookie card badge on them despite them being from his first season in the league after turning 18 mere months beforehand.
Topps and Panini missed out on a major opportunity to include a rookie stamp on any of Durán’s cards, with Topps furthering the issue when they didn’t include him in any of their 2022 MLS hobby products.
Here are the three Jhon Durán “rookie” cards:
2022 Topps Now MLS #129 PR:154
2022 Topps Now MLS #200 PR:93
2022 Topps Now MLS #216 w/ Brian Gutiérrez PR: 110
Like his rookie cards, you won’t be seeing Durán anytime soon. He is in the midst of a three-match suspension after he was sent off against Newcastle United on December 26.
