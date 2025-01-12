Collectibles On SI

Bo Nix: Top Three Card Sales

Adam Cellurale

Bo Nix in action against the Kansas City Chief. Nix
Bo Nix in action against the Kansas City Chief. Nix / https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/news/bo-nix-afc-offensive-player-week-18
Bo Nix has had a great season. Nix proved a lot of his doubters wrong by putting up great numbers to lead the Broncos. Nix made history becoming the first Broncos quarterback to start a season opener since Hall of Famer and two time Super Bowl winner John Elway and never looked back. Draft twelfth overall and the last of six QBs taken in the first round, Nix wasn’t expected to be this good this quickly. He ended the regular season with a 66 completion percentage and 33 total touchdowns against 14 turnovers.  Since Nix is about to make his first playoff start I wanted to take a look at Nix's top three card sales per 130point.

1. Panini Gold Choice Rookie /10

nix panini
Bo Nix Painni Prizm Gold Choice /10 / https://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/rNUAAOSw6HdnbxDz/s-l1600.jpg

Sale price $7,877.77

2. 2021 Bowman University Red Shimmer Auto /5 PSA 10

nix red
2021 Bowman University Red Shimmer Auto /5 PSA 10 . At the time Nix was still playing for Auburn University. / 130point.com

Sale price $5,520

3. Panini Origins Jumbo Jersey Black NFL Shield Rookie 1/1

nix shield
Panini Origins Jumbo Jersey Black NFL Shield Rookie 1/1 / https://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/a94AAOSw2~ZnezOw/s-l1600.jpg

Sale price $5,000

Interestingly of the top three sales only one was an autograph card and it was the only one graded. I suspect that the people who sold the Origins Shield and Gold Choice wanted to tap into Nix’s current market bump after the Broncos made the playoffs. Further leading me to that is those two cards sold last week while the red shimmer sold in November. Should Nix pull off the major upset today against the Bills I would expect his card values to continue to rise. Even if the Broncos lose I could see the most recent sales price remaining as his floor value until next season. 

