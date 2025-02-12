Breaking the Bank for Caitlin Clark: Is 2024 Prizm WNBA Worth It?
The release of 2024 Prizm WNBA brings back the hobby mania surrounding Caitlin Clark and her impact on card prices. We saw this firsthand with the release of 2024 Select, where hobby box prices nearly hit $1,000 and her PSA 10 base rookie cards regularly sell for $100.
If anything, collectors knew the price increase for Select meant that a product like Prizm would likely be in the four figures, we just didn’t know to what extent.
Days leading up to the release, numbers started appearing online. While 2023 Prizm WNBA boxes can be found online for $200-300, 2024 Prizm WNBA hit shelves with a staggering $1,350 sticker price.
At that price point, is it worth rolling the dice for a chance at rookie cards of Caitlin Clark or some of the other big names on the checklist?
Here is the thing. While the class has other popular players, such as Angel Reese and Cameron Brink, there is a notable dropoff in card value when you look beyond Caitlin Clark.
As an example, while a PSA 10 of Clark’s Select rookie card sells for around $100, Reese and Brink’s sell for about a third of that.
That, in addition to the price point, means you may be more likely to see some collectors pass on personal hobby boxes and explore other ways to participate in the product, such as breaking or ripping retail boxes.
Unfortunately, breaking only provides so much relief in this case. A 12-team league means random team spots will likely be $100 per spot, and any Pick-Your-Team break will have Clark’s Indiana Fever priced significantly higher than the rest of the teams.
That really only leaves retail boxes as an affordable alternative. While they don’t provide the same pack odds, retail boxes are generally priced under $100 and can have a lot of the same hits you would have in the hobby version - just less frequent.
At the end of the day, people will buy into Prizm WNBA one way or another due to the undeniable talent and collectability of Caitlin Clark. Her presence in the league has driven unprecedented demand in the hobby, pushing product prices to new heights and setting a clear divide in card values among her rookie class.