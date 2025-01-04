WWE SmackDown Results [01/03/24]: Tiffany Stratton Wins WWE Women's Championship
The first SmackDown of the new year was live Friday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona and featured a jampacked three hours of action. It was also a show that many fans will never forget as Tiffany Stratton successfully cashed in the Women's Money in the Bank Briefcase to win the WWE Women's Championship!
After building to this moment for months, Tiffany utilized the perfect strategy to get Nia to drop her guard and take advantage of her trust.
The night's main event featured a huge six-man tag team match ahead of Monday's Tribal Combat. Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline battled Sami Zayn and the Usos, while Cody Rhodes issued a warning to Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre and #DIY utilized Pretty Deadly to hang on to their WWE Tag Team Championships.
Here's everything you might have missed on the 01/03 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.
Full SmackDown Match and Segment Results:
- Cody Rhodes kicked-off the show, dressed in his finest blue plaid three piece suit and the Undisputed WWE Championship belt draped over his shoulder. The American Nightmare revealed that he's not currently medically cleared to compete due to the recent actions of Kevin Owens.
- As Cody begins to hype up his ladder match with KO at the Royal Rumble on February 1, he's interrupted by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior slowly walked down to the ring and gave a very confused Cody Rhodes a hug. He claimed to have taken advantage of the transfer window in order to come to Phoenix to help Cody out and watch his back. McIntyre said Cody will soon throw away everything he's worked for if he's not careful, especially with his neck hanging on by a thread.
- Rhodes wasn't buying what McIntyre was selling and told him to just come at him if that's what he was really on SmackDown to do. Drew again insisted that he was there to help Cody. He warned him to watch his back one more time, and just then Kevin Owens snuck in the ring and blindsided the WWE Champion. WWE officials rushed the ring to pull Rhodes and Owens apart as Drew calmly walked back up the ramp.
- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrade - Andrade utilized his patented double moonsault and back elbow to score a couple of close two counts. As he attempted to nail Nakamura with a superplex, the United States Champion slipped out and gave Andrade a modified DDT onto the top of the ring post. Shinsuke then took his time and nailed a Kinshasa to the back of Andrade's head for the win.
- Post match LA Knight made a beeline to the ring and was ready for a fight. He attempted a BFT, but Nakamura dipped out and ran from the ring. Knight grabsbed a mic and promised that one way or another he was going to stomp out Nakamura and get his title back with everybody sayin' L-A KNIGHT... YEAH!
- Legado Del Fantasma approached Pretty Deadly backstage and called them Pretty Little Liars for saying they were the ones who attacked the Street Profits a few weeks back. They're ready to pick a fight but SmackDown GM Nick Aldis broke things up.
- Back from commercial break we see Nick Aldis chatting with Pretty Deadly. He told them that while he doesn't know what they are cooking up with #DIY, both Elton Prince and Kit Wilson are skating on extremely thin ice. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, who interrupted thier conversation, told Pretty Deadly that they would make great No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Tag Team Champions and that it was very important that #DIY beat the Motor City Machine Guns tonight.
- Michin defeats Piper Niven - Michin appeared to be on the verge of losing after a Chelsea Green distraction allowed Niven to hit a Piper Driver, but she only scored a close two count. Michin would later catch Piper with an Eat Defeat and got the 1-2-3. Much to the dismay of the Women's United States Champion.
- Paul Heyman arrived at the arena and made his way down to the ring to address the audience. He called Solo Sikoa a 'son of a b----' who did not earn the Ula Fala, he stole it from Roman Reigns after The OTC lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. He says Solo only brought in Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu because no sane man would acknowledge Sikoa as the Tribal Chief. He promised that Roman Reigns would take his rightful place at the head of the table when he wins Tribal Combat this coming Monday night.
- Solo Sikoa comes down to the ring to confront Heyman, who admitted the mere presence of Sikoa had him on the verge of pissing his pants. The Wiseman recalled how the last time he tough talked Solo, his Bloodline put Heyman through the announcer's desk.
- Sikoa is not here for violence. He instead asks Heyman to hold the Ula Fala during Tribal Combat on Monday. He promised that if Roman Reigns wins, Heyman can place it around his neck and Solo will acknowledge Reigns as the Tribal Chief. However, when Solo wins, Heyman will have to hand deliver the Ula Fala to Sikoa so that the whole world knows he owns it. Heyman will be his Wiseman forever and Reigns will finally have to acknowledge him.
- #DIY and Motor City Machine Guns wrestle to a no contest in their WWE Tag Team Championship Match - These four men have incredible chemistry with one another and were having a good old good one when Pretty Deadly came down to the ring. Los Garza were not far behind and those two teams began to brawl on the outside. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin took advantage of all the commotion and locked both Gargano and Ciampa in separate submissions. MCMG were about to win the titles via submission when the Pretty Deadly/Garza fight hit the ring and caused the ref to call for the bell.
- Nia Jax is backstage warming up for her match with Naomi. Tiffany Stratton is no where to be found. Candice LeRae said she was probably upset about what Jax said to her last week, but not to worry because she's here and will make sure Bianca Belair stays out of Nia's business tonight.
- Sami Zayn ran into Carmelo Hayes, who said that if it wasn't for Braun Strowman getting involved last week, Zayn would have 'got this work'. As he was tough talking Zayn, the Usos appeared to ask Melo if there was a problem which prompted him to walk off. Jey then ran into Kevin Owens, who smiled and told him to watch his back.
- SmackDown GM Nick Aldis approached Cody Rhodes backstage. He told him that he needs to think more about his own future and the company's future when considering his aggressive actions. Rhodes said he appreciates Aldis and said he's a good boss. He has every right to bench Rhodes until the Royal Rumble, but Cody has the right to call his shot. If he sees Kevin Owens, or anyone who looks like Kevin Owens, it's on sight.
- Nia Jax defeated Naomi to retain the WWE Women's Championship - This was a good back and forth match-up that saw Naomi nail a Samoan Drop, split leg drop and a Tornado DDT that appeared to win her the Championship, but Nia just got the shoulder up all three times. There were several more nearfalls but the match turned when Tiffany Stratton arrived. She teased cashing in her MITB briefcase, only to bash Naomi over the head with it. Nia then hit an annihilator for the win.
- Tiffany Stratton cashes in her MITB contact and becomes the NEW WWE Women's Champion! As Nia was celebrating her successful title defense, Tiffany turned around and attacked both her and Candice with the briefcase. Bianca Belair then got into the mix and hit Nia with a K-O-D. Tiffany tossed Bianca over the announcer's desk, cashed-in and then hit the World's Prettiest Moonsault on Nia to win the title.
- LA Knight spoke to Nick Aldis and was granted his rematch for the United States Championship next week on SmackDown.
- The Bloodline defeated Sami Zayn and the Usos. Jey Uso had the match won after he hit Jacob Fatu with a spear and splash, but he didn't realize that Solo Sikoa had tagged himself into the match. As Jey went for the cover on Fatu, Solo came up from behind him and drilled him with the Samoan Spike for the win.
