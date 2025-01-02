Could Paul Skenes Help The Popularity Of Second-Year Cards?
The pandemic gave the sports card hobby a boost in popularity. The hobby, still in growth mode, could see some interesting new trends re-emerge in 2025.
One of these trends could be newfound love for second-year cards.
That's something that did happen during the lockdowns when rookie cards soared in value and second-year cards became a cheaper alternative for many collectors.
The trading card market has surged over the last five years, culminating with a mint condition 1952 Mickey Mantle card -- the ultimate second-year card -- sold at auction for $12.6 million in 2022. Even Wayne Gretzky's second-year card from 1980 Topps and O-Pee-Chee saw renewed interest.
In some cases, second-year cards of past stars are even more desirable, such as those of former New York Yankees great Thurman Munson and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.
Since the pandemic, we have seen many rookies across several sports emerge and push the card market to new heights. These cards, especially low numbered ones and autographed versions, have sold for high values at auction in recent years.
While 2024 saw many great rookies emerge across all four major sports, the high-end, top-dollar cards remain out of reach for the vast majority of collectors.
Examples of this are Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year is among one of the hottest players in the hobby as we enter 2025.
Last year, his SuperFractor, part of the 2024 Topps Chrome Update set, became the second-highest selling Skenes card at $11,000. His highest-selling card, a 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Autographs Superfractor, sold for $123,220 at Goldin Auctions in September. Recent sales also show that Skenes rookie cards are increasing in value.
The newfound popularity of second-year cards could already be seen with hockey collectors. After having to endure the hype around Connor Bedard cards -- led by his Young Guns card -- the Chicago Blackhawks star's second-year cards and inserts have proven an affordable alternative.
Even the $1 million bounty on Bedard's 1/1 Young Guns card went away and expired at the end of last year. Others, meanwhile., are even go so far as calling Bedard "a bust."
Skenes, like other hot baseball rookie such as Jackson Holliday, Junior Caminero and Jackson Chourio, will have cards in 2025 sets. While there are Skenes first-year cards to be had for under $500, options remain limited.
The upcoming Topps Baseball flagship set could very well serve as a harbinger of this trend should these 2024 rookies not experience a sophomore slump and remain hot going into this coming summer.
Should Skenes and the aforementioned rookies suffer such a dip on the field in 2025, then expect those rookie card prices to also tumble.