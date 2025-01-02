Collectibles On SI

What Paul Skenes Baseball Cards Can I Buy for $500 or Less?

Paul Skenes cards are the hottest items in the baseball card market. One of his best cards recently sold for $111,000, but someone wanting a nice Skenes card doesn't have to pay that much. We'll look at some Skenes cards that have sold for $500 or less if you're in the market for a mid-range card.

Horacio Ruiz

Sep 14, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) looks on from the dugout against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The big-ticket items get all the attention in the card hobby - and it's no different for Paul Skenes. The rookie phenom from Pittsburgh has injected extra energy into the baseball card market following an electric debut season. His biggest cards are selling for six figures.

Paul Skenes Superfractor Rookie Card Sells for $111k

Paul Skenes on May 11 in a start against the Chicago Cubs.
May 11, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) receives congratulations in the dugout after pitching into the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs in his major league debut at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Still, there's a wide spectrum of Skenes cards, from some costing just a few dollars to others selling for a few hundred or a couple thousand dollars. We'll look at some mid-range cards to give you an idea of what $500 will get you in the current market. These prices will change (up or down; this is not a predictive article) in the next few months.

Paul Skenes' Superfractors and 1/1s Pulled This Year

1. 2023 Bowman Draft Chrome Prospects Autographs PSA 8 & 9

Paul Skenes 2023 Bowman Draft Chrome Prospects Autographs PSA 9
Image Courtesy of Card Ladder

These cards are highly desirable because of their "1st Bowman" stamp, signifying a player's first official baseball card before their official rookie card. The PSA 8 has a low population of 128, with the most recent sale going for $399, according to Card Ladder. The PSA 9 has a higher population of 638, with a last sold price of $444.

Paul Skenes’ 1/1 “2024 NL ROY” Rookie Autograph Card Has Been Pulled

2. 2024 Topps Chrome Update Rookie Autograph (Ungraded)

2024 Topps Chrome Update Paul Skenes Rookie Card
Image Courtesy of eBay

This is Skenes' most popular base rookie card from the flagship Topps Chrome release. His unnumbered, autographed rookie card sells for $325-$400 on eBay.

3. 2024 Topps Update 1989 35th Anniversary Autograph /199

2024 Topps Update Series Paul Skenes Auto 1989 Topps Baseball Black /199
Image Courtesy of eBay

A very nice card going for about $450 - $500 on eBay: the card features a black border, providing a nice color match with the Pittsburgh Pirates. These versions are also numbered to 199.

4. 2024 Topps Update Celebración Insert /50

2024 Topps Update Celebracion Insert /50
Image Courtesy of eBay

This card is a beautiful insert from Topps Update, numbered to 50. The Gold Refractor also color matches with the Pittsburgh color scheme. Recent sales of this card are in the range of $450 - $500.

5. 2024 Bowman Chrome Mega Super Short Print "Parroted Paul"

2024 Bowman Chrome Mega Super Short Print Parroted Paul
Image Courtesy of eBay

This insert, an ode to Garbage Pail Kids, is known as a super-short print (SSP). They were included in Bowman Chrome Mega Boxes. Recent sales on eBay for Skenes, aka Parroted Paul, have been for $400 - $550.

6. 2024 Topps Pristine Encased Autograph Rookie

2024 Topps Pristine Encased Autograph Rookie
Image Courtesy of eBay

This card provides a slightly more affordable autographed rookie card of Skenes. It also comes encased. These cards are selling for $350 - $400 on eBay.

There are thousands of less expensive Skenes cards, including some autographed copies. If you're looking for more affordable cards, you can look at some unlicensed products from Leaf or Panini. An unlicensed product means that the Pirates' logos or team name won't appear on the front of the card. There are some nice ones out there.

