What Paul Skenes Baseball Cards Can I Buy for $500 or Less?

The big-ticket items get all the attention in the card hobby - and it's no different for Paul Skenes. The rookie phenom from Pittsburgh has injected extra energy into the baseball card market following an electric debut season. His biggest cards are selling for six figures.
Still, there's a wide spectrum of Skenes cards, from some costing just a few dollars to others selling for a few hundred or a couple thousand dollars. We'll look at some mid-range cards to give you an idea of what $500 will get you in the current market. These prices will change (up or down; this is not a predictive article) in the next few months.
1. 2023 Bowman Draft Chrome Prospects Autographs PSA 8 & 9
These cards are highly desirable because of their "1st Bowman" stamp, signifying a player's first official baseball card before their official rookie card. The PSA 8 has a low population of 128, with the most recent sale going for $399, according to Card Ladder. The PSA 9 has a higher population of 638, with a last sold price of $444.
2. 2024 Topps Chrome Update Rookie Autograph (Ungraded)
This is Skenes' most popular base rookie card from the flagship Topps Chrome release. His unnumbered, autographed rookie card sells for $325-$400 on eBay.
3. 2024 Topps Update 1989 35th Anniversary Autograph /199
A very nice card going for about $450 - $500 on eBay: the card features a black border, providing a nice color match with the Pittsburgh Pirates. These versions are also numbered to 199.
4. 2024 Topps Update Celebración Insert /50
This card is a beautiful insert from Topps Update, numbered to 50. The Gold Refractor also color matches with the Pittsburgh color scheme. Recent sales of this card are in the range of $450 - $500.
5. 2024 Bowman Chrome Mega Super Short Print "Parroted Paul"
This insert, an ode to Garbage Pail Kids, is known as a super-short print (SSP). They were included in Bowman Chrome Mega Boxes. Recent sales on eBay for Skenes, aka Parroted Paul, have been for $400 - $550.
6. 2024 Topps Pristine Encased Autograph Rookie
This card provides a slightly more affordable autographed rookie card of Skenes. It also comes encased. These cards are selling for $350 - $400 on eBay.
There are thousands of less expensive Skenes cards, including some autographed copies. If you're looking for more affordable cards, you can look at some unlicensed products from Leaf or Panini. An unlicensed product means that the Pirates' logos or team name won't appear on the front of the card. There are some nice ones out there.
