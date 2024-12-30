Collectibles On SI

Paul Skenes Superfractor Rookie Card Sells for $111k

The Superfractor, from 2024 Topps Chrome Update, is the second-highest-selling Skenes card. The highest-selling card, a 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Autographs Superfractor, sold for $123,220 at Goldin Auctions in September.

Horacio Ruiz

Sep 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Paul Skenes Autographed Superfractor from 2024 Topps Chrome Update sold for $111,532 Saturday night at Goldin Auctions. The card was pulled on November 28, graded by PSA as a Gem Mint 10, and then hauled off to Goldin.

Sep 16, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks off the field after the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Paul Skenes' Superfractors and 1/1s Pulled This Year

It is the second-highest sale for a Skenes card, and the Superfractor is arguably the second-most important Skenes card from 2024 Topps Update, behind the highly-anticipated MLB Debut Patch, which appears to remain in a pack.

Paul Skenes 1/1 Superfractor Auto Pulled

Gold superfractor one of one on card auto of Pittsburg Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes from 2024 Topps Chrome
Topps via Facebook

Autographed Vintage Card Market Showing Rapid Growth

The Topps Chrome Superfractor was expected to challenge the highest Skenes sale, a $123,220 sale also on Goldin Auctions on September 28, for the 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft Autograph Superfractor.

Paul Skenes Superfractor
The 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft Autograph Superfractor is the highest-selling Skenes card. The card was graded by PSA as a Near Mint 7, and the autograph was graded a Gem Mint 10. It sold for $123,220. / Image Courtesy of Goldin Auctions

But while it fell about $12,000 short of the record, it further solidified the Skenes market. Skenes has remained relevant in the off-season coming off his first year in Major League Baseball in which he was the starting pitcher for the National League All-Stars, won NL Rookie of the Year, and finished third for the NL Cy Young Award.

The next big Skenes card expected to sell for tens of thousands of dollars will be the 2024 Topps Gilded Collection Autograph Superfractor. The card, with a PSA 10 grade, will appear in the Fanatics Collect January Premier Auction.

Paul Skenes Gilded Collection
Image Courtesy of Dan Hess via Facebook
Horacio Ruiz
