Paul Skenes Superfractor Rookie Card Sells for $111k
The Paul Skenes Autographed Superfractor from 2024 Topps Chrome Update sold for $111,532 Saturday night at Goldin Auctions. The card was pulled on November 28, graded by PSA as a Gem Mint 10, and then hauled off to Goldin.
It is the second-highest sale for a Skenes card, and the Superfractor is arguably the second-most important Skenes card from 2024 Topps Update, behind the highly-anticipated MLB Debut Patch, which appears to remain in a pack.
The Topps Chrome Superfractor was expected to challenge the highest Skenes sale, a $123,220 sale also on Goldin Auctions on September 28, for the 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft Autograph Superfractor.
But while it fell about $12,000 short of the record, it further solidified the Skenes market. Skenes has remained relevant in the off-season coming off his first year in Major League Baseball in which he was the starting pitcher for the National League All-Stars, won NL Rookie of the Year, and finished third for the NL Cy Young Award.
The next big Skenes card expected to sell for tens of thousands of dollars will be the 2024 Topps Gilded Collection Autograph Superfractor. The card, with a PSA 10 grade, will appear in the Fanatics Collect January Premier Auction.