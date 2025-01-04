Collectibles On SI

Derrick Rose's Rookie Card is one of the last from Topps

The Bulls announced they are going to be retiring the number of one of their most important players

Adam Palmer

January 5, 2009; Charlotte, NC, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (1) drives to the basket in the second half against the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena. Bobcats win 113 to 108. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
January 5, 2009; Charlotte, NC, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose (1) drives to the basket in the second half against the Charlotte Bobcats at Time Warner Cable Arena. Bobcats win 113 to 108. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
If it weren’t for injuries, Derrick Rose might have been one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Rose was named Rookie of the Year in 2008, became the league MVP in 2010, and even received MVP votes in 2011. However, disaster struck during the 2011 season, when he suffered back-to-back, season-ending injuries that changed the course of his career forever.

Rose went on to play for six other teams throughout his career before officially retiring prior to the start of this season.

Rose expressed his desire to have his jersey retired by the Chicago Bulls, his hometown team, where he experienced both the best and worst moments of his career.

Chicago Bulls Make Big Derrick Rose Announcement

That dream has now become a reality: starting next season, no one will ever wear #1 for the Bulls again. Rose will become the fifth player in franchise history to have his number retired, joining Jerry Sloan (#4), Bob Love (#10), Michael Jordan (#23), and Scottie Pippen (#33).

Derrick Rose was part of an era in sports cards during the late 2000s when multiple companies were still producing cards. The best options for collectors to start with are his Topps and Topps Chrome cards from the 2008 season.

2008-09 Topps Chrome & Topps Base Derrick Rose
2008-09 Topps Chrome & Topps Base Derrick Rose / Images Courtesy of COMC.com

Rose’s most expensive card was sold in December 2024 by Heritage Auctions for $31,200. The card was a 2009 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection 1/1.

2009 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Derrick Rose (Number Pieces-Patch Autograph) #NPRD BGS NM 7 - #'d 1/1.
2009 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Derrick Rose (Number Pieces-Patch Autograph) #NPRD BGS NM 7 - #'d 1/1. / Image courtesy of CardLadder.com

For several years, another notable card — a 2009-10 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logos Auto 1/1 featuring both Derrick Rose and Chris Paul — was his most valuable. It sold for $21,608 back in 2022.

2009-10 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection All-NBA Access Dual Logos Autographs #DL-PR Chris Paul/Derrick Rose Dual-Signed Logom
2009-10 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection All-NBA Access Dual Logos Autographs #DL-PR Chris Paul/Derrick Rose Dual-Signed Logoman Patch Card (#1/1) – BGS NM-MT+ 8.5/Beckett 10 / Image courtesy of CardLadder.com

Interestingly, the most expensive Derrick Rose-related item isn’t a single card but a case of 2008-09 Upper Deck Exquisite Basketball, which includes rookie cards of Russell Westbrook, Derrick Rose, and Kevin Love.

2008-09 Upper Deck Exquisite Basketball Factory-Sealed Hobby Case (3 Boxes) – Possible Russell Westbrook, Derrick Rose, Kevin
2008-09 Upper Deck Exquisite Basketball Factory-Sealed Hobby Case (3 Boxes) – Possible Russell Westbrook, Derrick Rose, Kevin Love Rookie Cards / Image courtesy of CardLadder.com

The years following Rose’s rookie season marked a major shift in the sports card industry. In 2009, Panini entered the basketball card market, and that same year became the last time Topps produced basketball cards for over a decade. Steph Curry's rookie year would be the last Topps releases, but Rose made it in at the buzzer to have Topps rookie cards.

Derrick Rose Gives Honest Thoughts on Bulls Giving Him Statue, Retiring Jersey

The late 2000s and early 2010s were a peculiar time for sports cards, which is why players like Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Klay Thompson have a notably limited selection of rookie-year cards.

Adam Palmer
ADAM PALMER

Adam has been a sports content creator since 2016, initially focusing on creating sports-related graphics for his Instagram page. In 2018, he transitioned to writing and podcasting about sports cards. Since then, he has worked both independently and with companies within the industry, producing podcasts, videos, and written content on sports cards.

