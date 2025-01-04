Derrick Rose's Rookie Card is one of the last from Topps
If it weren’t for injuries, Derrick Rose might have been one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Rose was named Rookie of the Year in 2008, became the league MVP in 2010, and even received MVP votes in 2011. However, disaster struck during the 2011 season, when he suffered back-to-back, season-ending injuries that changed the course of his career forever.
Rose went on to play for six other teams throughout his career before officially retiring prior to the start of this season.
Rose expressed his desire to have his jersey retired by the Chicago Bulls, his hometown team, where he experienced both the best and worst moments of his career.
Chicago Bulls Make Big Derrick Rose Announcement
That dream has now become a reality: starting next season, no one will ever wear #1 for the Bulls again. Rose will become the fifth player in franchise history to have his number retired, joining Jerry Sloan (#4), Bob Love (#10), Michael Jordan (#23), and Scottie Pippen (#33).
Derrick Rose was part of an era in sports cards during the late 2000s when multiple companies were still producing cards. The best options for collectors to start with are his Topps and Topps Chrome cards from the 2008 season.
Rose’s most expensive card was sold in December 2024 by Heritage Auctions for $31,200. The card was a 2009 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection 1/1.
For several years, another notable card — a 2009-10 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logos Auto 1/1 featuring both Derrick Rose and Chris Paul — was his most valuable. It sold for $21,608 back in 2022.
Interestingly, the most expensive Derrick Rose-related item isn’t a single card but a case of 2008-09 Upper Deck Exquisite Basketball, which includes rookie cards of Russell Westbrook, Derrick Rose, and Kevin Love.
The years following Rose’s rookie season marked a major shift in the sports card industry. In 2009, Panini entered the basketball card market, and that same year became the last time Topps produced basketball cards for over a decade. Steph Curry's rookie year would be the last Topps releases, but Rose made it in at the buzzer to have Topps rookie cards.
Derrick Rose Gives Honest Thoughts on Bulls Giving Him Statue, Retiring Jersey
The late 2000s and early 2010s were a peculiar time for sports cards, which is why players like Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, and Klay Thompson have a notably limited selection of rookie-year cards.