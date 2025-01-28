Five Vets to Buy In Spring Training
5. Jacob deGROM
Arguably one of the best pitchers in the game, when healthy. And that’s the key, when healthy. Signed away from the Mets in 2023 deGROM went to the Texas Rangers and had a few good starts before getting injured. He’d go under the knife for what would be his second Tommy John surgery. He made a few starts at the end of this last season and had good results. Though he didn’t earn a win, he started three games, had an ERA under 2.0 and struck out 14. It’s an incredibly small sample size, but it’s a nice sign of a healthy arm.
It's really crazy to think that his 2014 Topps Update base PSA 10 rookie was once a $400 card! According to Card Ladder, his 2014 Topps Chrome PSA 10 last sold for $79.
4. Bryce Harper
It's hard to argue against Bryce Harper as a smart buy. He's a 2-time MVP, most likely hall of famer, and is on a pretty solid team. Harper is one of these players that don't get the hobby love his performance should give him. But the Phillies are always in the mix to make a run to the World Series, having won the pennant in 2022. All Harper is missing from his future hall of fame resume is a championship ring.
His PSA 10 2012 Topps Update Series base card can be picked up for under $80.
3. Adley Rutschman
Adley Rutschman is still a young player. Just 26 years old, he already has two all-star appearances and a silver slugger award. He has room to improve off of last season. He hit a pedestrian .250, down nearly 30 points from last season. Ironically, and why he might be a good buy, is that he hit 19 home runs and drove in 79 runs, one off for each of those stats from 2023. Rutschman also has the luxury of being on a young team with a great lineup. He doesn't have to carry the load so he should be able to just play.
His PSA 10 2019 Bowman Draft Chrome auto goes for just north of $300, according to sales history in Card Ladder. However, that same card was going for about $700 just seven months ago.
2. Bobby Witt Jr.
Bobby Witt Jr. was in the MVP conversation for most of the year last year. Had Aaron Judge not been Aaron Judge he might have won it. The reason I put him on this list is because if he can duplicate his 2024 season again, it's going to give the hobby community confidence that he's an All-Star to stay. He's raised his batting average, home runs, and RBI while lowering his strikeouts since his rookie season in 2022.
His PSA 10 2020 Bowman Chrome 1st is going for about $100, with the last sale on Card Ladder at $96.
1. Ronald Acuna Jr.
Ronald Acuna Jr. is coming off a serious knee injury, but I don't doubt his bounce back ability. He already tore his knee up once, and what happened? He won a MVP. Having been out of the game since May 26th of last year. Atlanta always fields a competitive team and if healthy, Acuna can take them deep into the playoffs.
Currently his PSA 10 2018 Topps Chrome Refractor is about $140 right now, and according to Card Ladder, just after his MVP season that card was selling as high as $267.