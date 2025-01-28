Collectibles On SI

Five Vets to Buy In Spring Training

While everyone is trying to pick up the hot rookie cards before the 2025 baseball season starts, there are still plenty of veterans who could be poised for hobby growth. Here are five players that could see a hobby jump this year.

Cole Benz

Oct 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first base Bryce Harper (3) reacts while scoring a run in the eighth inning against the New York Mets during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first base Bryce Harper (3) reacts while scoring a run in the eighth inning against the New York Mets during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
5. Jacob deGROM

Sep 20, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Seattle Mariners in the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Arguably one of the best pitchers in the game, when healthy. And that’s the key, when healthy. Signed away from the Mets in 2023 deGROM went to the Texas Rangers and had a few good starts before getting injured. He’d go under the knife for what would be his second Tommy John surgery. He made a few starts at the end of this last season and had good results. Though he didn’t earn a win, he started three games, had an ERA under 2.0 and struck out 14. It’s an incredibly small sample size, but it’s a nice sign of a healthy arm.

It's really crazy to think that his 2014 Topps Update base PSA 10 rookie was once a $400 card! According to Card Ladder, his 2014 Topps Chrome PSA 10 last sold for $79.

4. Bryce Harper

Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) hits a double in the sixth inning against the New York Mets in game four of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images


It's hard to argue against Bryce Harper as a smart buy. He's a 2-time MVP, most likely hall of famer, and is on a pretty solid team. Harper is one of these players that don't get the hobby love his performance should give him. But the Phillies are always in the mix to make a run to the World Series, having won the pennant in 2022. All Harper is missing from his future hall of fame resume is a championship ring.

His PSA 10 2012 Topps Update Series base card can be picked up for under $80.

3. Adley Rutschman

Sep 19, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) drives in a run on his fourth inning double against the San Francisco Giants at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Adley Rutschman is still a young player. Just 26 years old, he already has two all-star appearances and a silver slugger award. He has room to improve off of last season. He hit a pedestrian .250, down nearly 30 points from last season. Ironically, and why he might be a good buy, is that he hit 19 home runs and drove in 79 runs, one off for each of those stats from 2023. Rutschman also has the luxury of being on a young team with a great lineup. He doesn't have to carry the load so he should be able to just play.

His PSA 10 2019 Bowman Draft Chrome auto goes for just north of $300, according to sales history in Card Ladder. However, that same card was going for about $700 just seven months ago.

2. Bobby Witt Jr.

Oct 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) runs back to the dugout after catching a pop-fly during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Bobby Witt Jr. was in the MVP conversation for most of the year last year. Had Aaron Judge not been Aaron Judge he might have won it. The reason I put him on this list is because if he can duplicate his 2024 season again, it's going to give the hobby community confidence that he's an All-Star to stay. He's raised his batting average, home runs, and RBI while lowering his strikeouts since his rookie season in 2022.

His PSA 10 2020 Bowman Chrome 1st is going for about $100, with the last sale on Card Ladder at $96.

1. Ronald Acuna Jr.

May 20, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr (13) slides into third base against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ronald Acuna Jr. is coming off a serious knee injury, but I don't doubt his bounce back ability. He already tore his knee up once, and what happened? He won a MVP. Having been out of the game since May 26th of last year. Atlanta always fields a competitive team and if healthy, Acuna can take them deep into the playoffs.

Currently his PSA 10 2018 Topps Chrome Refractor is about $140 right now, and according to Card Ladder, just after his MVP season that card was selling as high as $267.

Cole Benz
COLE BENZ

After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz

