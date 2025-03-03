How Much Are Topps Chrome Jayden Daniels Rookie Cards Worth?
While the NFL license is still technically with Panini, this year collectors were excited to see the return of Topps Chrome Football. With the release came the chance to finally pull autographs of some of the biggest names in the game including former stars, such as Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, as well as top quarterbacks from the 2024 rookie class.
One of the main chases has undoubtedly been Jayden Daniels who’s popularity spiked during the Commanders’ historic 2024 playoff run.
The electric rookie has become a fan-favorite, and as such his card prices have reached meteoric levels not seen since the boom. During his playoff run PSA 10s of his Prizm base rookie were selling for upwards of $1,300.
But Prizm is a licensed product. How are buyers reacting to his unlicensed cards?
At the time of this post, Jayden Daniels Prizm base rookie cards have been selling for upwards of $20 - a hefty price tag for a base rookie card, but still a notable drop from the heights we saw during the season. While you can only find his autographs in Topps Chrome, early signs are that collectors prefer his licensed rookie cards compared to the Topps version.
While his Prizm base rookie cards may be selling for upwards of $20, his Topps card is selling for upwards of $15. No surprise, considering the stigma surrounding unlicensed products - at the end of the day, most collectors prefer cards that include team logos on the helmets and jerseys.
While his Prizm base rookie cards may be outselling the Topps version, Topps Chrome has undoubtedly been a compelling product based on the simple prospect of pulling autographs for some of the top rookies, including Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and others.