2025 Panini National Treasures Collegiate Football Overview
College Football fans often find a limited number of offerings in the hobby with players in their collegiate uniforms. However, one high-end offering that comes around year after year is National Treasures Collegiate Football, and the 2025 edition will be released on Friday, December 19th.
With an offering of rare autographs and memorabilia to chase after, here is what collectors should know.
Collectors can find numerous parallels in the new release
Like any other National Treasures release, there is a base set for those who are set collectors. In a box, there are 8 cards, with one of those being a base or parallel card. This year's parallels include some returning favorites and staples, including: Century Silver (/60), Century Gold (/10), Century Emerald (/5), and Century Platinum (/1).
Collectors who are really lucky can also find Printing Plates of the base set, which would be inserted at the same ratio that base and parallel cards are.
Autographs of current and former college stars can be pulled
Autographs are the main draw of this product, and both current and former college stars are on the signing list. Current college stars that have autographs in the product include: Jeremiah Smith, Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Caleb Downs, and Marcel Reed.
Former NCAA athletes also have autographs in the product, with some very notable names signing this year. Peyton Manning, Barry Sanders, Tim Tebow, Charles Woodson, Bo Jackson, and Baker Mayfield all headline what is a stacked alumni autograph checklist.
Dual autographs can also be found by collectors, with only a few combinations being announced at the time of writing. They include: Shedeur Sanders/Travis Hunter, Arch Manning/Quinn Ewers, Caleb Downs/Julian Sayin, and Quinshon Judkins/Will Howard. The cards appear to also adopt the Flawless branding, which is never a bad thing to see in the hobby.
Memorabilia chases include Rookie Patch Autographs and Nike Swooshes
Out of the 7 hits (on average) in a hobby box, some will be memorabilia. However, Rookie Patch Autographs combine both elements onto one card. In past years, these cards have held their value, so collectors will be keeping an eye out for them. A preview image was shared of a Jalen Milroe RPA, with a Nike Swoosh serving as the patch. The autograph can be found at the bottom of the card.
When it comes to just memorabilia cards, patches will be inserted throughout the product, but some will contain a Nike Swoosh. For example, a preview image of a Joe Burrow card in the Tremendous Treasures subset showcases this perfectly. Collectors should know that these types of cards are going to be 1/1s, with higher numbering sometimes taking place on rare occasions. It will be a tough pull, but they carry great eye appeal.
eBay Live online break happening at 9 AM EST on December 19th
Upon release, breaks will start to appear on eBay Live, which is an online selling platform. On release day, 941 Sports will be opening boxes of the new product at 9 AM EST. The spots will be auctioned off starting at $1, with the winner getting a random team.
This type of format can provide value in certain cases, especially if a collector gets one of the better teams for a lower price. The break can be found here.
2025 National Treasures Collegiate Football looks to be another great high end release, and tailors to collectors who prefer players in their college uniforms. With no shortage of autographs and memorabilia to chase after, collectors will be looking for big names and multicolor patches. The product releases on Friday, December 19th.
Dylan is a collector based in Central Pennsylvania, and sports fan rooting for the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Pirates, and LA Lakers. He is currently attempting to collect a complete run of Topps flagship sets across football, baseball, and basketball. He is passionate about the history of the hobby including its continual growth and evolution.