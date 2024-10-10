Leaf Releases Limited Edition Jessica Campbell Autograph Hockey Card
There may not have been many Jessica Campbell hockey cards for collectors yet, but Leaf Trading Cards is changing that.
The card company announced that Campbell's autographed cards are coming to celebrate her history-making moment when she became the first female coach in NHL history—HERSTORY.
The cards are part of a made-to-order service on Leaf’s website. They’re available for a week only and cost $25 a card.
The image of the card captures Campbell while she’s behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken, a moment many hockey fans have been talking about.
Prior to this card, there weren’t many cards of hers on the market. She last appeared on a card in the 2015-16 Upper Deck Team Canada Junior set with base cards and relics available.
This Leaf card marks the first time Campbell has an official autographed to her name.
The cards won’t ship for at least 2-3 weeks, so it will take some time to get the cards in hand for hockey card collectors. However, that’s a short time to wait considering how long it took for this moment to happen.
Leaf does not have an NHL license, which is why there are no NHL or Seattle Kraken logos on the cards. But don’t let that detract you. Card companies are getting more and more creative with designs given league license limitations. And that hasn’t stopped Topps from creating a whole set around the NBA’s Victor Wembamyama without a single Spurs logo in sight.
There have been hints that Campbell may have more cards coming. Leaf is set to release Metal Women in Sport next month. It will feature several top female stars like Olivia Dunne, Cheryl Miller, Jennie Finch, Lisa Leslie and many others. Hockey card collectors shouldn’t be surprised to find Campbell’s cards also in this release.
Check out Leaf Cards if you want to pick up an autographed Jessica Campbell hockey card.