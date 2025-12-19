Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Carter Verhaeghe, Nathan MacKinnon, Brock Nelson)
There are five NHL games on the docket for Friday night, giving us just enough games to get a good variety of NHL player props to choose from.
Ramus Andersson saved us from a winless Thursday night, with Trevor Zegras picking up a point via the assist, and Erik Karlsson and the Penguins being shut out in Ottawa.
My best NHL prop bets for looking at three plus-odds plays for Friday night’s small slate.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, Dec. 19.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 19
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Carter Verhaeghe OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+112) vs. Hurricanes
- Nathan MacKinnon OVER 4.5 Shots on Goal (+114) vs. Jets
- Brock Nelson Anytime Goalscorer (+240) vs. Jets
Carter Verhaeghe OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+112)
Carter Verhaeghe has been finding his rhythm in recent weeks, just like the Panthers.
The Florida winger didn’t have a great start to the season, with 13 points and just 49 shots on goal through his first 22 games. However, he has 14 points and, more importantly for this bet, 33 shots on goal in his last 10 games dating back to November 26.
And it hasn’t been a few high-shot games here or there; Verhaeghe has been consistently getting at least a trio of shots on net.
Verhaeghe has at least 3 SOG in two straight games and nine of 10 during that stretch. On the season, he’s up to 3+ SOG in just over half of his games (17 of 32), including 10 of 18 at home.
The Hurricanes don’t allow a ton of shots, but Verhaeghe is one of Florida’s main shooters on his line, and we’re getting a nice plus-odds price.
Nathan MacKinnon OVER 4.5 Shots on Goal (+114) vs. Jets
Nathan MacKinnon established himself as a superstar several years ago, but he’s taking it to another level this season.
The Avalanche center is tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead in points (58) and has a league-leading 28 goals thanks to a whopping 156 shots on goal in 33 games. That’s nearly five shots on goal per game, and his 156 SOG are 26 more than Jason Robertson in second.
In fact, MacKinnon is averaging five shots on goal per game at home with 75 SOG in 15 games, and 81 SOG in 18 road games. He’s been firing the puck a ton recently with 6+ SOG, in seven of his last eight games, with five SOG in his ninth.
MacKinnon had 20 SOG in four games against the Jets last season, including six and seven shots in the two home games. I’ll take him at plus odds to get at least five shots tonight at home.
Brock Nelson Anytime Goalscorer (+240) vs. Jets
MacKinnon gets the headlines in Colorado, and for good reason, but Brock Nelson has done well to fit in as the second-line center for the Avalanche. After putting up 13 points (6 goals) in 19 regular-season games with the Avs last season, he’s starting to settle in during his first full season in Colorado.
Nelson has 13 goals in 33 games this season, but a lot of that damage has come in recent weeks.
The veteran center scored his first goal of the season in Game No. 5, and only had three goals in his first 17 games. Since then, though, Nelson has 10 goals in 16 games dating back to November 13.
More recently, Nelson scored in the win in Seattle and has a goal in four of his last five contests.
It’s easy to take MacKinnon to score at around even money, but I’ll take Nelson at this +240 price.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.