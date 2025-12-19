Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Hurricanes-Panthers, Canucks-Islanders, Devils-Mammoth)
The NHL opens the weekend with a modest five-game slate on Friday night.
The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Florida Panthers in one of the early games, with the Anaheim Ducks hosting the Dallas Stars to close things out.
After a 1-2 performance last night, let’s bounce back with my NHL best bets – using odds from the best betting sites – for Friday, Dec. 19.
NHL Best Bets for Friday, Dec. 19
- Carolina Hurricanes (-122) at Florida Panthers
- Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders UNDER 5.5 (-105)
- New Jersey Devils (+114) at Utah Mammoth
Carolina Hurricanes (-122) at Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers have been playing better hockey in recent weeks, winning six of their last seven games. However, it has largely been the performance of their top line carrying things for the Cats.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are one of the deepest teams in the league at forward, defense, and even in net this season. They’ve also put together a solid stretch recently, winning five straight games, including three on the road.
Carolina is 22-9-2 on the season, including 11-4-1 on the road, while Florida is at 18-13-2 and 11-6-2 at home. The Canes have largely taken care of business as favorites this season at 21-9, including 10-3 on the road.
In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes rank second in expected goals share at 57.33%, per Natural Stat Trick, while the Panthers have the seventh-lowest at 46.99%. To put it simply, the Hurricanes’ recent results are much more likely to continue than Florida’s.
Vancouver Canucks vs. New York Islanders UNDER 5.5 (-105)
The Canucks have been able to breathe a bit easier after trading away Quinn Hughes, with Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi, and Liam Ohgren already making their marks in Vancouver. They went into New Jersey for a 2-1 win on Saturday and got a 3-0 victory at the Rangers two nights later.
Those two unders have continued a recent trend for Vancouver. The Canucks have gone under the total in four straight games and eight of their last nine. They were a profitable team to bet the over on early in the season, but that’s turned around as their offense had dried up and Thatcher Demko has improved in the crease.
The Islanders have also had a few phases this season, and recently they’ve also played some low scoring games. Their last two games had a final score of 3-2, and four of their last six games went under the total.
Demko vs. Ilya Sorokin should be a good goalie battle on Long Island on Friday night.
New Jersey Devils (+114) at Utah Mammoth
The Devils have been battling through injuries for a while now, but they still have more wins than losses at 19-14-1, including a 9-8-0 record on the road. They’re coming off an impressive 2-1 shootout win in Vegas, and now face a Utah team that is in a tough spot.
The Mammoth just played three games in four nights out East, and now head home for their fourth game in six nights – and another third game in four night situation. They had a similar situation earlier this month, losing 4-2 to the Kings on December 8 after playing in Vancouver and Calgary a few nights prior.
Utah has been fine at home at 8-5-1, but that’s not particularly impressive in today’s NHL.
The Devils are 7-4 as road underdogs, and they’re a good bet to make it eight wins on Friday night.
