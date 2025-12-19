Collectibles On SI

Upper Deck Engrained Icons - Volume 1: NHL Legends in Cards

This set pays tribute to some of hockey’s greatest icons and offers collectors the opportunity to own a piece of history.
The 2024–25 Upper Deck Engrained Icons (Volume 1) stands out as one of this year’s most anticipated releases, and one that’s tailor-made for serious hockey collectors, especially those who appreciate the game’s storied past. With a unique focus on retired NHL Greats, this product delivers an experience that couples nostalgia with luxury while showing a deep appreciation for the history behind the greatest game on ice.

One of the biggest strengths of Engrained Icons is the variety of authentic, game-used memorabilia, particularly hockey stick relic cards. Every box guarantees three autographs or relics, with many cards featuring the highly sought-after engraved wood stock or multi-piece stick relics that feel as though they belong in a museum rather than being featured on traditional trading cards. The craftsmanship across the product is exciting, from the wood-themed base set to visually striking inserts such as the aptly named Carved in Time and Highlight Tapes, which lean heavily into retro designs.

When it comes to rare finds and scarcity, there are a number of rare inserts for collectors to chase as here’s a high-level overview of the set. Beginning with a 100-card base set that includes parallel tiers such as Ebony (/199) and Mahogany (/75) as well as the ultra-scarce Rosewood (1/1), collectors are sure to find high-value hits all throughout the product. In addition to the base set, autograph tiers, red and green ink variations, and ultra-rare offerings like Complete Sticks Signatures, Cuts of Class, and a multitude of one-of-one stick nameplate cards create strong secondary-market potential.

With that said, the 2024–25 Upper Deck Engrained Icons – Volume 1 blends an aesthetic design with high-level memorabilia and a homage to some the greatest hockey names ever to wear a professional sweater. For collectors who value retired legends, low serial numbers, and premium construction, this release is a standout addition to any hockey card portfolio.

