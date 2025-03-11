Collectibles On SI

Myles Garrett’s Collectibles Market Gets Major Boost With New Contract

Myles Garrett’s historic four-year, $160 million contract with the Cleveland Browns cements his place among the NFL’s elite, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history. This massive deal is expected to drive up demand for his collectibles, including signed helmets, jerseys, and graded rookie cards.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) pats Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after sacking him during the second half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]
Myles Garrett's recent four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, which includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money, not only solidifies his status as the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history but also solidifies his status as a career Cleveland Brown.

Garrett's new found wealth is expected to increase demand for autographed items such as full-sized and mini-sized helmets, game-worn jerseys, and even footballs. Collectors often view such memorabilia as a mid-range investment, especially when associated with high-caliber players that play for underperforming teams as has been the case with Garrett and his tenure with the Cleveland Browns. Since 2017, the Cleveland Brown are a mediocre-at-best-team with a dismal record of 53 wins, 78 losses and 1 tie.

With that said, the market for Garrett's graded trading cards is anticipated to experience a moderate spike in value. Rookie cards, particularly those in gem mint condition (or higher) and graded by the likes of PSA or Beckett, could see heightened interest and near-term pop in value.

Limited-print or serial numbered cards featuring autographs or game-worn memorabilia are also expected to attract increased attention now that Garrett will seemingly be a Brown for life.

In summary, Myles Garrett's record-breaking contract extension is set to bolster the value and demand for his football cards, jerseys and other game-used or game-worn memorabilia. With collectors rushing to snag his memorabilia, prices are bound to climb, especially for rare and/or higher-graded items.

MATT SCHILLING

Bio: Matt Schilling, a lifelong sportscard collector and a proud graduate of Towson University (Class of 2006) who currently resides in Queens, New York, is one of the newest contributing authors to the Collectibles segment now featured on http://SI.com

