Myles Garrett’s Collectibles Market Gets Major Boost With New Contract
Myles Garrett's recent four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns, which includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money, not only solidifies his status as the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history but also solidifies his status as a career Cleveland Brown.
Garrett's new found wealth is expected to increase demand for autographed items such as full-sized and mini-sized helmets, game-worn jerseys, and even footballs. Collectors often view such memorabilia as a mid-range investment, especially when associated with high-caliber players that play for underperforming teams as has been the case with Garrett and his tenure with the Cleveland Browns. Since 2017, the Cleveland Brown are a mediocre-at-best-team with a dismal record of 53 wins, 78 losses and 1 tie.
With that said, the market for Garrett's graded trading cards is anticipated to experience a moderate spike in value. Rookie cards, particularly those in gem mint condition (or higher) and graded by the likes of PSA or Beckett, could see heightened interest and near-term pop in value.
Limited-print or serial numbered cards featuring autographs or game-worn memorabilia are also expected to attract increased attention now that Garrett will seemingly be a Brown for life.
In summary, Myles Garrett's record-breaking contract extension is set to bolster the value and demand for his football cards, jerseys and other game-used or game-worn memorabilia. With collectors rushing to snag his memorabilia, prices are bound to climb, especially for rare and/or higher-graded items.