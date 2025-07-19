Eye-Catching Joe Burrow Football Card Makes Insane Jump in Price
The new NFL season is almost upon us, and football card collectors are placing their bets on which stock is going to get hot in the coming months. Turns out, a PSA Joe Burrow card did just that after seeing its value go bonkers recently.
As seen in a post shared by ALT on Instagram, a 2019 Panini Select XRC Prizm Redemtion Tie Dye Joe Burrow card encased in a PSA 10 slab sold for $6,070. This was done via an auction on ALT’s official website.
While high-end cards that go for a lot of money are nothing new in the hobby, the increase of this particular Joe Burrow card is definitely something to see. In the same Instagram post, the card was revealed to have sold for $2,973 on eBay late last year. Doing the numbers, that’s a 104.17% increase from its price back then.
Earlier in 2024, though, that same card was sold via an auction by Fanatics for $4,320. Previously, it was auctioned off by ALT in 2023, with a final bid of $3,683.
Looking at the prices, this Joe Burrow rookie card bottomed out from the eBay sale last year and reached its peak with the recent ALT auction. From there, collectors can see how much it has grown from November of last year to the present.
The card itself is a beauty to look at, and its PSA 10 population backs that up. As it stands, this Panini Joe Burrow card has a gem-mint population of seven in the market right now, with 12 mint 9s and two near-mint 8s. It also has a BGS 9.5 population of six at this point in time.
The State of Joe Burrow Cards in the Market
Burrow’s stock in the football card market is looking good right now. Thanks to the anticipation of the new season and the Cincinnati Bengals being touted as one of the NFL’s top teams heading into the upcoming campaign, the quarterback’s rookie cards are getting some great hype in the hobby.
As seen in ALT’s sold listings for Joe Burrow’s 2020 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card encased in a PSA 10 slab, there’s some positive movement going on for it. The card is worth $1,900 right now, which has grown from a previous price of $1,600 late last month.
It also helps that the Bengals star is featured in the second season of Netflix’s Quarterback. The combination of the pre-season hype and increased visibility among fans has helped propel Burrow’s rookie cards in the market.
The Verdict on Joe Burrow Cards
Football card collectors have less than two months before the NFL returns on September 5. This period gives those interested in splurging on Joe Burrow rookie cards enough time to hoard them.
Once the season starts, the best move would be to sell them at the first sign of a Bengals win led by Burrow on the field. After that, there’s a good chance of a price drop-off as the new campaign progresses.
In any case, collectors would do well to keep an eye out for Joe Burrow cards and slabs that are being sold at below-market prices. This will help lock in a larger profit, especially if the Bengals quarterback performs well in the coming months.