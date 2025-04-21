NFL Prospects Tyler Warren and Will Campbell Partner with Collectible Luxury Watch Authenticator
Kettle, an upstart luxury watch authenticator, is entering the sports collectibles industry. It is partnering with expected NFL first-round picks Tyler Warren and Will Campbell to allow fans to win two Rolexes to be worn by the rookies at the 2025 NFL Draft.
Warren, a tight end from Penn State, and Campbell, an offensive tackle from LSU, will wear custom-engraved Rolexes on the night of the draft. Both players are expected to be among the first 10 picks.
The Rolexes will be part of their outfits and one of the most memorable nights of their careers. The engravings read "Draft Day 2025," with their physical signatures scanned into the engraving.
Jordan Heffler, co-founder of Kettle, believes watches can be part of the next wave of sports collectibles.
“It’s not their first game, but their introduction to the NFL,” Heffler told Collectibles On SI of the Rolexes worn by Warren and Campbell. “The players have flashy custom-suit jackets, and expression is important to them, so we figure why not take it to a new level with a Rolex. It’s our version of the MLB Debut Patch.”
Rolex Contest
After the draft, the players will meet with their new teams and do a press tour, after which Kettle will receive the two watches, re-inspect them, and make them available as part of a contest.
Fans can enter two contests for the engraved watches for $10 per ticket, with no limit on ticket purchases. The entry site is located at https://win.kettle.shop/. The two grand prizes will be the custom-engraved Rolexes, both with a retail value of $17,000. The contest will run from April 21 - May 2.
Additional winners will be drawn to receive a signed mini helmet, a signed football, or an all-expenses-paid trip to their first NFL game — including two club-level seats, hotel accommodations, and travel.
Kettle Authentication
Kettle also authenticates luxury watch brands like Omega, Cartier, and Pigue. The company stands out for its in-depth authentication process that includes high-powered microscopes and full-length videos of each watch inspection by its resident master watchmaker.
“Dealers have admitted that the luxury watch industry is lucrative but so non-transparent because there are bad actors,” Heffler said. “We estimate that 50% of all watches come to us contain at least one after-market part. I went into a facility and saw an all-gold watch bought for $15,000. In reality, it should’ve sold for $4,000.”
This is where Kettle is hoping to distinguish itself as a brand. A luxury watch like a Rolex can contain 90% of its original parts but sell as if it were 100% authentic. Kettle does what many dealers don’t: inspect the watches thoroughly to ensure genuine after-market parts.
Now, Kettle hopes its reputation in the watch authentication business can translate to its venture into sports. The company has already seen a steady stream of athletes using its services.
“An NFL quarterback sent in a watch, and it had fake after-market parts,” Heffler said. “We call it a Frankenstein watch made up of different parts. The biggest reaction is disappointment. We’ve seen so many instances, and we have been ripped off so many times, that we are so mindful and aware that the after-market parts are so prevalent in the industry that ignorance is bliss for some consumers. But once they know the truth, they’ll never use a dealer they used before or the same website they bought the watch from.”
While Heffler is excited about the coming NFL Draft and partnerships with Warren and Campbell, he is excited by future partnerships, including with top basketball prospects for June’s NBA Draft. He believes there’s a future for watches as collectibles marking historic sporting moments, pointing to Tom Brady’s watch collection selling for 10x the multiple of their retail value at a Sotheby’s auction.
“We’ve been absolutely shocked by the reception we’ve been getting and how open people have been working with us,” Heffler said. “We hope watches can be a staple as a sports collectible.”