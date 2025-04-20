Drake Maye Vinyl Rookie Card, Sells for a Crazy Amount
With the 2025 NFL draft less than a week away, speculations are going wild on who is going to land where. The only sure bet is knowing Cam Ward is going number 1. Possibly the biggest question in the draft, is what are the New England Patriots doing at the 4 spot.
With all the speculations going around, it is putting Drake Maye back in the papers, and in the minds of collectors. The hype train is revving up with the idea of getting a guy like Travis Hunter. Thoughts of Maye throwing bombs to Hunter and Stefon Diggs, are getting fans thinking Maye will be the next Josh Allen or Justin Herbert.
Just a few days ago, one buyer put down a large chunk of cash, hoping the hype turns into reality. A 2024 Prizm Drake Maye Gold Vinyl RC /5, just sold for $26,000. This beautiful card is in a Beckett slab and is graded a 9.
Maybe the buyer is onto something here. While this amount of money can buy you a car, it is nearly half of what Jayden Daniels recently went for. On March 8th of this year, the 2024 Prizm Jayden Daniels Gold Vinyl /5 (also BGS 9), went for just over $50,000.
The 4-win Patriots of last year, have been on an acquisition tear since the end of the year. Whether through trade or free agency, the Patriots have taken care of both defense and offense. Now they have a pivotal decision to make in this weeks draft. Will they go sexy or will they go with the glaring need?
The sexy answer is to get weapons for Maye. As mentioned earlier, Hunter would be an incredible pick. However, if Hunter is not available, will they do the unthinkable and draft a player like Ashton Jeanty? Jeanty seems to be heads above any other running back, being compared to backs like Bijan Robinson, Alvin Kamara, and others. But picking a running back at 4, can come with some backlash.
Staying with these two offensive juggernauts for a moment, collectors are loving the possibilities of what these two could bring. The last 3 non graded, 2023 Bowman U Travis Hunter refractor autographs have gone for an average of $247, with the last one selling for $294. Also just recently the same card, graded SGC 10/10 sold for a whopping $650. Jeantry seems to have a more affordable option with his 2024 Bowman U Chrome auto /299. The last 3 raw have averaged about $181, with a PSA 10 going for $350.
That would leave Offensive Tackle Will Campbell. Campbell can protect Maye, giving him and his receivers more time. Keeping the face of the franchise upright, is also a major concern for the Patriots.
Whatever the Patriots do in the draft, needs to be a hit. Fans can no longer wait for the Patriots to dig themselves out of last place. And both collectors and fans want to see the true potential of the franchise, Drake Maye.