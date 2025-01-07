No Playoffs, but are their cards a good buy?
With the NFL playoff matchups set, it's easy as a collector to focus on the players/teams that will be gracing our television screens over the next few weeks as you try to decide whether to buy, sell or hold those guys. Well what about the players who are out of site out of mind so to speak? There are potential buying opportunities now while everyone is focused on the battle for Super Bowl LIX. Here's a few names I will be looking to pick up over the next couple of months.
1. Bryce Young - QB Carolina Panthers
After a tough rookie campaign, the #1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft didn't begin 2024 any better, getting benched after Week 2 after throwing no touchdowns and three interceptions in those two games. Once Carolina first-year head coach Dave Canales re-inserted Young back as the starter, it finally started to click. During the final 10 games, Young completed over 61% of his passes while combining for 20 total touchdowns and just six interceptions. I have a few Bryce Young autos, which can only be found in Topps products, but will def looking for some Prizm or Select color this offseason.
2. Bijan Robinson - RB Atlanta Falcons
It's absolutely wild to me that this guy's market is so low. He's coming off a season in which he had nearly 1,900 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns for a team that narrowly missed the playoffs. I'm all in on Bijan heading into 2025 especially given that Michael Penix Jr. has now been given the reigns at quarterback. Bijan improved his catch rate 17% this season from 2023 so expect over 2,000 total yards and hopefully a postseason run next year.
3. Brian Thomas Jr. - WR Jacksonville Jaguars
What? A 2024 can't be a buy since his cards are so fresh with releases coming out every other week at this point. Yes his market is a little higher than the previously mentioned Bijan Robinson, but those prices will dip as more product is put out and people will eventually forget about his dynamic rookie season. He's a Jaguar as well, which doesn't see many hobby darlings emerge from, but if the right new coach is hired to ignite Trevor Lawrence, then a 1,500 receiving yards isn't out of the question given the track record for LSU Tiger wideouts in the league.