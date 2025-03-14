Panini Honors UConn Basketball With First-Ever Trading Card Set
Just in time for March Madness, Panini will release a landmark product – its first NIL trading card box set featuring the University of Connecticut’s powerhouse men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Panini said the set of more than 100 cards will feature members of the current teams, including Alex Karaban, Solo Ball, Paige Bueckers and Sarah Strong, along with UConn legends such as Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Rebecca Lobo, Ray Allen, Richard Hamilton and Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun.
"UConn is one of the premiere schools in the country, measuring its success in multiple NCAA Championships and Final Four appearances,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America. “Featuring their basketball programs and players is a natural fit for our first-ever NIL box set. We know that fans will be very excited for the set and to celebrate the Huskies.”
The product will include Panini Prizm inserts such as Prizm Fearless, Prizm Fireworks and Prizm Student Orientation, and additional inserts that include Color Blast, On Campus and School Colors.
The set, whose release date has yet to be made public, will also have randomly inserted autographed cards and available in borth retail and hobby formats.
Hobby boxes have been posted to the Panini America website, yet no price has been set.