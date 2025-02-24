Victor Wembanyama Jersey swap sells for $73K at Auction
The jersey from a now-notorious swap between a young fan and second-year San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama sold on Goldin Auctions Saturday night for $73,200.
The sale comes close on the heels of news that Wembanyama would be missing the rest of the 2024-25 season due to a blood clot discovered after a full schedule at the All-Star Weekend.
After a 97-87 win over the Brooklyn Nets on December 27th, Wembanyama approached a young fan that held a sign reading “Victor Wembanyama will you swap jersey with me?” Wembanyama handed the fan his light blue City Edition jersey, and the photo of the 7’3” Wemby holding the child’s small Spurs jersey immediately went viral. The Spurs’ social media team shared a post of the exchange and dubbed it “The best jersey swap ever.”
Only a few weeks later, Goldin Auctions announced the jersey had been consigned to them for their January 22nd auction. A swarm of outrage poured in, and even Wembanyama himself commented on the situation with a simple re-tweet and crying face emoji.
A new record high for the French player’s cards was also recorded last night when a 2023-24 Panini Prizm Nebula Choice Prizm #136 Victor Wembanyama Rookie 1/1 PSA 9 sold for $860,100 on Goldin. The previous high for a Wemby card was for $516,000 on Fanatics Premiere for a 2023-24 Panini Prizm Black Shimmer FOTL #136 Victor Wembanyama Rookie 1/1 PSA 9 in April of 2024.