LeBron and Bronny James' Opening Night Jerseys Sell at Sotheby's Auction
On October 22nd, LeBron and Bronny James made their debut as the first father-son duo to play an NBA game together. On December 4th, their pair of jerseys from the historic moment sold for $102,000.
The two jerseys were the first lot for the NBA Auctions: 2024-2025 Kia Tipoff on Sotheby’s as a part of their NBA Auctions deal. The auction also featured a game-worn Victor Wembanyama Spurs jersey, Jayson Tatum’s ring ceremony Celtics jacket, and season opener jerseys from players across the league.
Fanatics Collect Bringing 'Holy Grails' to Sotheby's Auctions
This season marks LeBron’s 20th year in the NBA while Bronny was drafted earlier this year by the Lakers. The pair checked in together during the home season opener game in the Crypto.com Arena against the Minnesota Timberwolves with the Lakers winning 110-103.
Sotheby's Just Sold $2 Million Worth Of Sports Cards
The six-figure price tag may seem steep, but with several game-worn LeBron jerseys selling for over $100,000 and a Bronny’s NBA Summer League debut jersey selling for $38,400, the auction winner may have gotten a bargain.
The Lebron James "The Chosen One" High School Jersey Sells For $1.3 Million