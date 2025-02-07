Top 10 MLB Rookies Cards of the 2010s: Part 1
#10 Vladimir Guerror Jr.
Starting off the list is Vladimir Guerrero jr. The powering hitting first baseman of the Toronto Blue Jays was signed as an international free agent in 2015 at the age of 16. Guerrero jr. rose through the ranks and made his Major League debut in April of 2019 at just 20 years old. He carries a career .288 average, has made four All-Star appearances, owns two silver Silver Slugger awards and a Gold Glove award.
The card to have is Guerrero's 2016 PSA 10 Bowman Chrome 1st Auto. The card features a youthful (and slender) Vlad Guerrero jr. with the color match blue ink. According to Card Ladder, the last sold price of this piece was $526.73.
#9 Jacob deGROM
Jacob deGROM entered the league with little fanfare. Drafted in the 9th round of the 2010 MLB Draft,
deGROM was a shortstop until his junior year of college at Stetson. Never a top 10 prospect in the Mets organization he was drafted the same year as heralded Matt Harvey. With Harvey taking center stage, deGROM slipped into the Mets starting rotation as a fill-in, and ended up taking over as the ace of the organization just a couple years after his MLB debut in 2014 as injuries and off-field issues deflated Harvey's once budding career.
From 2014 to 2021 deGROM was the most dominant pitcher in the league. Blowing by hitters with his near triple digit fastballs and crazy breaking slider and change-up, he won Rookie of the Year in 2014 earned two Cy Young Awards, made four All-Star appearances, and was an All-MLB First Team selection twice.
One of the more rare deGROM cards to have is his PSA 10 2014 Topps Heritage. Somewhat shorter printed than his 2014 Topps Update flagship rookie, the card is designed after the 1965 Topps set and feature a portrait-esque photo of deGROM with his glove and ball in hand. Card Ladder indicates this card can be had for about $60.
#8 Mookie Betts
Mookie is one of those guys who has incredible talent and has the accolades to show it, but rarely gets the hobby love he should deserve. A fifth round draft pick in 2011, Betts rose through the ranks quietly, never ranked in the top 5 prospects in the Red Sox organization, making his debut in the majors in 2014.
Two years later he made the All-Star team, his first of eight appearances. He won the 2018 AL MVP, has six Gold Glove Awards and seven Silver Slugger Awards go to along with three World Series rings. And baseball isn't the only sport he excels at, he's a professional 10-pin bowler, bowling a perfect 300 in the World Series of Bowling in 2017.
While many cards stand out for Mookie, one of the more attractive pieces , given the color match, is his PSA 10 2014 Topps Update Red Hot foil, an $800 bill if you want to own one.
#7 Freddie Freeman
Freddie Freeman is also in a class with the above Mookie Betts, the class of those with outstanding careers and accolades consistently overlooked in the card hobby. Freeman, a second round pick by the Atlanat Braves in 2007, made his debut in 2010.
He's gone on to make eight All-Star appearances, a Gold Glove award, three Silver Slugger awards, and the 2020 NL MVP. He also has been a member of two World Series teams.
#6 Ronald Acuna Jr.
If for not his recent injury, Ronald Acuna jr. would have been higher on this list. But his most recent injury doesn't take away his resume which includes four All-Star appearances, three Silver Slugger awards, a Rookie of the Year and, after a historic 70/40 season, the 2023 NL MVP.
Acuna signed with the Atlanta Braves in 2014 as in international free agent for just $100,000. He played his way through the Braves' farm system and made his MLB debut in 2018. His play is as electric as his personality. Under normal circumstance a knee ligament injury like his would bring cause for concern, but since his previous knee injury he only won a MVP and broke history with 70 steals and 40 home runs in a season.
He might be a decent buy and stash right now. He'll most likely open the season on the IL and ease his way back. But after the first home run trot you can assume his value will come back up, and if you have a card, his PSA 10 2018 Topps Series 2 Bat Down short print is a good one to have. Currently the buying cost for this is around $600, according to Card Ladder.
Watch for the final five in Part 2!