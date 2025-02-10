Paul Skenes Rookie Cards You Can Buy For $5
With the news that pitching ace Paul Skenes was reunited with his debut patch auto card at this past Sunday's Super Bowl, the vast majority of collectors can only dream of ever owning such a card.
In fact, even Skenes doesn't own the card after it was pulled by an 11-year-old California boy and now headed for auction.
For collectors, there are lots of other choices when it comes to high-end Skenes rookie cards. There are also some cheaper options for the rest of you.
As collectors await for Wednesday's 2025 Topps Series 1 Baseball to drop, a look back at some 2024 sets reveals a few affordable options. If base cards are your thing, then Skenes does have some raw rookie cards that can be had for just $5.
Skenes rookie cards have soared in value, especially after his stellar 2024 season and being named NL Rookie of the Year.
Nonetheless, his 2024 Topps flagship rookie base card can be had for $5, although versions in high grades -- especially those in a PSA 10 -- can go for a lot more.
Considering that Skenes' debut patch auto card was pulled around Christmastime, collectors could opt for the Skenes Topps Holiday rookie card, which features the same design as flagship but with a zany holiday twist.
If both those options aren't you're thing, another $5 option is Skenes' Topps Archives "New Breed" 1999 insert card. It's got that retro feel that many who started collecting in the '90s will appreciate.
Skenes card options increase if you're willing to spend more. For upwards of $500, you can get a variety of rookie cards -- many of which will only rise in value if Skenes were to ever win a World Series or someday become a Hall of Famer.
As we enter a new year of baseball card collecting, Skenes autograph cards and other numbered parallels will also bring with it new collectors -- as well as high prices -- for years to come.