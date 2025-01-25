Paul Skenes MLB Debut Patch Auto 1/1 Card Goes to Auction
In an ongoing story Topps announced that the owner of the Paul Skenes 1/1 Debut Patch autograph would pass on the Pirates offer and send the card to auction. As I alluded to in my previous article this decision does not come as a surprise. The young fan who pulled the card was living in Los Angeles and I’m sure the travel associated with Pirates season tickets and other perks was a major factor in why the family turned the Pirates offer down. Prior to this announcement I wondered if the Pirates would have found a way to work with the family to find a more suitable season tickets alternative or perks by perhaps working some of the teams local to LA but that did not come to pass. After the offer was declined Pirates CEO Bob Nutting offered to host a meet and greet for the young fan and his family with Paul Skens during the season. Declining to the offer from the Pirates also had a fantastic benefit as Fanatics Collect tweeted out news today regarding the sale of the card.
Wth the card now going to auction it was announced that proceeds collected from Fanatics Collect will go to the LA Fire Relief fund. Earlier this month Fanatics and other major professional LA sports teams had partnered to create an LA Strong collection of merchandise whose proceeds being donated directly to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the American Red Cross. The proceeds from the card will also go toward the same causes.
Now that the Pirates offer has been declined the question again turns to what the card might return at auction. As I said in a previous article the value of this card is hard to predict. In a prior article my colleague Horacio Ruiz had mentioned one way to comp the card would be based off other rookie patches sold for as a baseline. However I would expect the final of the card to be well above what Anthony Volpe’s patch auto sold for ($150,000) as an example. I’m going out on a very sturdy limb to say that the card should exceed the $1,000,000 mark and perhaps settle at $1,500,000. With such a worthy charitable cause attached to the final sale I hope that encourages those that can afford the card to be generous and aggressive in their bidding pushing it even higher than that prediction .