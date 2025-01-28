Pete Alonso: What about his cards
Alonso’s collectibility has been a roller coaster to say the least. A quick search on Card Ladder, you’ll see his 2016 Bowman Draft Chrome 1st PSA has gone up and down like an EKG. The fact that he’s still unsigned only aids that fluctuation. His whole career tied to his card value has been one see-saw after another.
He leans on his power and generates a healthy share of RBI, which is where his card value comes from. However, he has a career batting average under .250 and has not shown the ability to be a clutch hitter, aside from the miracle 2-run home run that sent the Brewers packing this past fall.
Another point with Alonso, he does have the persona of a bona fide superstar. He’s a power hitting first baseman, has a great nickname in the Polar Bear, and doesn’t hesitate to let his enthusiasm pour out in one of the biggest sports markets in the world.
But he also hit just 36 home runs last year. A career year for some players, but below expectations for a guy like Alonso.
I’m guessing the point-counter-point on Pete Alonso’s career is the reason his high end cards still go for a premium, where his lower end rookie stuff is relatively inexpensive. Take his PSA 10 2016 Bowman Draft Chrome 1st autograph, the card referenced above. According to Card Ladder, it is still above $300, while his base PSA 10 rookie refractor dipped as low as $20 in November.
His card value could also be affected by where he signs. Speculation amongst the news fees is that the Blue Jays and Angels have shown interest. Neither of those situations bode well for Alonso’s collectibility. Until proven wrong there isn’t much confidence in the Angels success, and Toronto is a small market in a stacked division.
So who knows where his cards will settle, just like his free agency. But if he can put up another 40 plus home run season, it won’t matter where he’s calling home. If not, we’ll always have top of the ninth in Milwaukee!