Polar Bear Power: 2 Must-Have Pete Alonso Cards
The New York Mets are off to one of the hottest starts in Major League Baseball with a record of 15 wins and 7 losses through the first 22 games of the season and much of that success can be attributed to none other than Pete Alonso. The “Polar Bear” as he’s been aptly named by the Queens Faithful has been to the plate 82 times (as of April 21) during which he’s hit 6 home runs, 24 runs batted in, a .341 batting average and an OPS of 1.139.
With numbers like that, there’s no doubt Pete’s name will certainly be in early MVP conversations and much of the reason why I wanted to take a closer look at two of his PSA 10 autographed cards that are both low in population and still within a range that won’t break the bank for most collectors.
2023 Topps Heritage Red Ink Autographs /74 PSA 10 (PSA Population: 3) (PSA 10 Price Range: $220-$300): The 2023 Topps Heritage Real One Red Ink Auto (/74) is a reminder of the days of yesteryear given its designs and cardstock and there’s no doubt that the PSA 10 hobby gem.
With a PSA 10 population of just three and a recent sales ranging from $220 to $300, grabbing this card at those prices is certainly steal no matter if you PC Pete Alonso, admire the Topps Heritage Real Ones Red Ink Autograph set, or have a penchant for PSA 10 autographed cards. The red ink of the autograph coupled with the on-card signature adds a certain level of appeal, making this a premier low-pop Alonso chase card with strong long-term upside potential especially if he keeps up his current performance.
2023 Topps Chrome Logofractor Edition – Refractor Autograph PSA 10: (PSA Population: 14) (PSA 10 Price Range: $75-$100): If we’re talking about standout pieces for any collector, the 2023 Topps Chrome Pete Alonso Logofractor Edition – Refractor Autograph PSA 10 certainly fits the bill. The card, which features a vibrant logofractor design as well as an on-card signature, presents collectors with the perfect balance of visual appeal and rarity. As Alonso’s play continues to get better and better with every swing of the bat there’s a very good chance values could appreciate throughout the course of the season.
As Pete Alonso continues his dominance every time he steps up to the plate, collectors are now presented with an opportunity to jump on the Polar Bear bandwagon and acquire some of his lower population, PSA 10 autographed cards at a reasonable price. However, if his play continues to remain consistent or even gradually improve over the next 135 or so games, there’s a very good chance the prices of these cards may see a considerable jump in their value.