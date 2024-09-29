Topps Launches 2024 Ohtani 50/50 Club Card Set Featuring Exclusive Relics from Historic Season
Shohei Ohtani’s historic baseball season is getting special treatment from Topps. The baseball card manufacturer announced a new set dedicated to Ohtani's creation and joining of the 50/50 Club.
Ohtani is the only player in baseball history ever to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season — and he’s doing it while recovering from Tommy John Surgery.
2024 Topps 50/50: Shohei Ohtani will drop exclusively on topps.com at noon ET on Monday. Five-card packs will cost $25 and 10-pack boxes will go for $239.99.
Every card in the product will feature Ohtani. The 100-card base set will showcase each of his first 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases from this season.
What makes this product extra special for baseball card collectors is that it will include the newly announced Topps Dynasty Black cards. Three 1-of-1 cards containing pieces of game-worn relics from Ohtani’s 50/50 game, including the pants he wore in that game, will be included in random packs.
Topps is taking an approach to these relics that collectors have been asking for for years. Rather than the ambiguous “The relic contained in this card is not from any specific game or season,” Topps is getting memorabilia and telling you exactly where it’s from.
But don’t expect all relic cards in all products to take that approach. While the Topps Dynasty Black cards will feature game-worn relics from big milestones, Topps says these are going to be reserved for truly historic moments.
Topps Dynasty Black is not a standalone product. They are cards that can be created at any moment and then added to new products to get the relic cards into the market as close to the moment as possible.
The parallels of the base cards will be Topps Chrome, so that means there Superfractors for every single moment. There are also relics and autographs for collectors to chase.
With all that, it leaves only one question. Are you buying?