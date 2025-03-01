Rare 1/1 Clayton Kershaw Insert Pulled
There’s nothing quite like the thrill of ripping open a fresh pack of baseball cards, hoping that this is the moment you score that once-in-a-lifetime pull, the single kind of card that both defines one's collection and gives you, as a collector, that utlimate feeling of excitement.
For one lucky collector in Utica, New York, that dream became a reality earlier this week when they unearthed one of the most sought-after chase cards of the 2025 Topps Series One Baseball set. The card I'm referencing is none other than the ultra-rare Clayton Kershaw 1/1 All-Aces Insert, a true masterpiece honoring one of the game’s greatest pitchers.
As a lifelong collector, I can tell you that there are few feelings that compare to hitting a card of this magnitude. The All-Aces insert set has already established itself as one of the premier chases within 2025 Topps Series One, by featuring some of the greatest pitchers in the game alongside a visually stunning design of a card. But to pull the one-of-one Clayton Kershaw, a future Hall of Famer and one of the most decorated and dominant left-handers to ever step on the mound, is nothing short of legendary.
Kershaw’s career has been defined by excellence, and it’s only fitting that his rarest All-Aces card would carry the same prestige. With a career ERA that defies logic, a trio of Cy Young Awards, and a World Series championship to his name, Kershaw’s legacy is cemented. Add to that a 1/1 card featuring him in all his All-Aces glory, and you’ve got an absolute masterpiece.
So what happens next will be nothing short of a waiting game for the hobby community as we're all eager to see how this story progresses.
Will the lucky collector hold onto it as a centerpiece of their collection? Or will the card hit the auction block, where deep-pocketed collectors will undoubtedly battle for ownership?
Either way, the story of this card as one of the more exciting pulls of the 2025 collecting season is far from over and we're all certainly excited to see how it all plays out.