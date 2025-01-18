Collectibles On SI

Los Angeles Dodger, Roki Sasaki's Baseball Cards

The Dodgers have signed another Japanese prospect and add to their loaded roster.

Adam Palmer

Mar 20, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (14) delivers a pitch during the first inning against Mexico at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

As if winning the World Series last year wasn’t enough for the Dodgers, they’ve now signed the most exciting international pitching prospect, Roki Sasaki.

Just last offseason, the Dodgers made waves by signing Shohei Ohtani, and the rest is history. Ohtani went on to deliver one of the greatest offensive seasons in Major League Baseball history. Now, his teammate from Japan’s 2023 World Baseball Classic championship team is joining him in Los Angeles.

Roki Sasaki is no stranger to sports cards, having been featured in multiple Japanese sets back in 2020. He has several different cards from various 2020 BBM and Calbee sets.

2020 BBM - [Base] #421 - Roki Sasaki / Images Courtesy of COMC.com

In 2021, Topps announced that they had acquired the license for NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball), Japan’s premier professional baseball league. Both Ohtani and Sasaki played in the NPB before making their way to MLB.

While the 2021 Topps Chrome NPB set isn’t Sasaki’s first appearance in card form, it was released early enough in his career to include some of his earliest cards. In terms of price, BBM cards are generally more expensive than Topps cards. However, now that Sasaki is featured in Topps products, his cards have become more accessible to collectors worldwide.

2021 Topps NPB Nippon Professional Baseball - [Base] #112 - Roki Sasaki / Images Courtesy of COMC.com

This offseason, the Dodgers also signed Blake Snell, bolstering their pitching rotation. With these additions, they’re likely favorites to win it all again in 2025.

Sasaki will likely be featured alongside his Japanese teammate Shohei Ohtani in upcoming Topps card releases. While those specific cards haven’t been announced yet, collectors can already purchase his first Dodgers card.

Interestingly, Sasaki’s card debuts a new “International Free Agent Signing” logo. Over the past few years, Topps has introduced various rookie logos on its cards. Since it’s still early in the offseason, there’s a chance Sasaki will appear in Series 1, though it’s also possible that he’ll be a short print in Series 1, with his full rookie card featured in Series 2.

