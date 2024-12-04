Who Is Travis Bazzana & Why His First Bowman Baseball Card Is Important

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤: An exclusive peak at Travis Bazzana’s Superfractor Auto 1/1 from 2024 Bowman Draft.



Bazzana was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2024 and a key chase in this set. pic.twitter.com/JaYJvlmB78