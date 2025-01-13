Reid's Rips: 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Blaster
After seeing my buddy pull a Cooper DeJean auto numbered out of 15 from a new 2024 Prizm Draft Picks Football blaster, I had to see if he just got lucky or if we were on to something with this freshly opened case.
It didn't take long to confirm that we had something fun going on. The first pack I opened held a low numbered Sensational Signatures autograph of Michael Pratt. After a great career at Tulane, Pratt was drafted in the seventh round for 2024 NFL Draft by the Packers. He now resides on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.
I pulled a base card of "Maserati Marv" in my next pack. His rookie numbers didn't quite stack up to his Hall of Fame father but he looks to have an incredibly bright future in the league.
I also pulled a Green Prizm parallel Rated Prospect of University of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. Next season should be interesting for the QB as he recently announced his transfer to the University of Miami.
I must say, halfway through this blaster box, I'm having a lot of fun. Next up, I pulled an Instant Impact insert of Washington Commanders star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Some of these crazy insert and parallel names don't always make sense but there isn't one more fitting than this right now.
All of my local Penn State peeps would be happy to see that I pulled a Chop Robinson Silver Prizm in my next pack. He showed flashes in Miami this year recording six sacks and looks to have a solid career ahead of him.
I'm becoming a bigger fan of Michael Pratt with each pack I opened as I pulled Green Fearless insert of him in my final pack of my blaster.
Truth be told, my buddy and I each opened another blaster, but no more autographs were found. Regardless, this was a really fun $20 box break.
Until next time, America.