Collectibles On SI

Reid's Rips: 2024 Panini Prizm Draft Picks Blaster

Tony Reid

Tony Reid


After seeing my buddy pull a Cooper DeJean auto numbered out of 15 from a new 2024 Prizm Draft Picks Football blaster, I had to see if he just got lucky or if we were on to something with this freshly opened case.

Michael Pratt Sensational Signatures
Tony Reid

It didn't take long to confirm that we had something fun going on. The first pack I opened held a low numbered Sensational Signatures autograph of Michael Pratt.  After a great career at Tulane, Pratt was drafted in the seventh round for 2024 NFL Draft by the Packers. He now resides on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.

Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tony Reid

I pulled a base card of "Maserati Marv" in my next pack. His rookie numbers didn't quite stack up to his Hall of Fame father but he looks to have an incredibly bright future in the league.

Carson Beck
Tony Reid

I also pulled a Green Prizm parallel Rated Prospect of University of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. Next season should be interesting for the QB as he recently announced his transfer to the University of Miami.

Jayden Daniels
Tony Reid

I must say, halfway through this blaster box, I'm having a lot of fun. Next up, I pulled an Instant Impact insert of Washington Commanders star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Some of these crazy insert and parallel names don't always make sense but there isn't one more fitting than this right now.

Chop Robinson
Tony Reid

All of my local Penn State peeps would be happy to see that I pulled a Chop Robinson Silver Prizm in my next pack. He showed flashes in Miami this year recording six sacks and looks to have a solid career ahead of him.

Michael Pratt
Tony Reid

I'm becoming a bigger fan of Michael Pratt with each pack I opened as I pulled Green Fearless insert of him in my final pack of my blaster.

2024 Prizm Draft Picks Football
Tony Reid

Truth be told, my buddy and I each opened another blaster, but no more autographs were found. Regardless, this was a really fun $20 box break.

Until next time, America.


Tony Reid
TONY REID

Tony Reid spent more than a decade covering combat sports at the highest level. He has written hundreds of articles and conducted hundreds of interviews about sports collectibles for such publications as Beckett, Sports Collectors Digest, and Sports Collectors Daily. Reid worked full time at a sports card shop in Central Pennsylvania for a number of years. A lifelong collector, Tony treasures his rookie card collection of star players in baseball, basketball, and football. If you want to discuss the greatness of Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson or Ken Griffey Jr., you can reach him at @tonyreidwrites on all social media platforms

