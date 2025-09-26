Commanders' Friday Practice Provides Troubling Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin Injury Updates
The NFL season is still in its first month, and significant injuries are starting to pile up for the Commanders. Friday's practice dulled any optimism that Washington could have quarterback Jayden Daniels or wide receiver Terry McLaurin back in time for Sunday's game at the Falcons.
Daniels is recovering from a sprained knee that cost him last weekend's game against the Raiders. McLaurin suffered a quad injury during that game.
News had been relatively positive on both players over the last few days. Daniels returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday, and on Thursday it was reported that McLaurin's injury would not require surgery. However, things appear to be trending in the wrong direction for both players ahead of Sunday's game, as neither player took the field at Friday's practice..
The Commanders offense acquitted itself well with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota in the lineup against Las Vegas, winning 41–24 behind 207 passing yards and a touchdown for the former Heisman winner. The team dominated on the ground, with five players combining for 201 yards and three scores.
McLaurin led the team with 74 receiving yards and three catches, so Mariota will be without the team's top target if the star receiver can't go Sunday.
Atlanta is coming off of a pretty baffling 30–0 blowout loss at the hands of the Panthers, so that may be a risk that Washington is willing to take to get two of the offense's most important players back to full health.
Sunday's game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.