Reid's Rips: 2024 Pro Set Pure Football
We decided to go the unlicensed route in my most recent football box rip and took a chance on a 2024 Pro Set Pure box.
A box of Pure consists of three base or base parallel cards numbered to 75 or less and four autographs numbered to 15 or less, making a very fun and quick box break.
The cards come in a clear 25 count snap tight and the card on the very top that was showing was a Jayden Daniels Pro Set RC numbered to 75.
The next card was an LFG die cut insert of Xavier Legette numbered 8 of 10. LGF, indeed!
All of these cards are the eye-catching acetate designed, and our third card was a Tyreek Hill veteran red parallel numbered 5 of 5. "The Cheetah" wants out of South Beach, so it will be interesting to see where he runs to next season.
After our three base cards to start the show, we started hitting our autograph lineup. The first was a Pure Enjoyment of Mississippi State Bulldogs QB Blake Shapen numbered out of just six.
Next up was a Pure Instincts MJ Morris auto numbered 2 of 6. Morris is the quarterback for Coastal Carolina. Prior to that, he played for the NC State Wolfpack...and the Maryland Terrapins before that.
Instinctively, we found our second Pure Instincts NIL/college player/prospect autograph as our next hit when we pulled a green Elijah Badger numbered out of 8. The Florida Gator WR had over 800 yards receiving this season with a strong 20.7 average.
As with most Pro Set products, they save the best auto for last. That was definitely the case this time around as we hit yet another Pure Instincts auto. This time, a red parallel numbered out of three of Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard. This was a nice pull just ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship game this coming Monday.
With a price tag north of $150, it's very doubtful we got our money back out of this product. Pro Set, it appears, tries to provide collectors with at least one solid hit in every product. Kudos to them for that. The only problem is with being unlicensed and airbrushed, there just isn't a ton of value there.