Shohei Ohtani leads 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Tokyo Series Cards
The 2025 MLB regular season is almost a month old, and it got kicked off with a 2-game series between the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo. Two playoff contenders, two flagship franchises, and some of the game's best Japanese baseball players, the kickoff was a natural setting for a commemorative card set. 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 MLB World Tour Tokyo Series, in addition to a limited edition run of Tokyo Series Takashi Murakami boxes brought some intruiging releases that include Hobby King Shohei Ohtani among others. Let's take a look at how the card market has reacted to the cards.
It's no surprise that Shohei Ohtani leads the way here. The game's best player and the Hobby's biggest star is prominently featured. A /10 of Ohtani's Murakami Cherry Blossom card, designed by renowned artist Takashi Murakami sold for $1,200 in late March.
April 2's $1,400 sale of an Ohtani Stars of Japan Red Foil Parallel /5 is the top Ohtani sale from the Tokyo Series releases to date.
Another Ohtani card by Murakami features the Dodgers star on the mound. A /75 sold for $750 on April 14.
Interestingly, although Ohtani makes up the majority of the top sales among 2025 Topps Baseball series 1 MLB Tokyo Series, the top single sale remains $1,550 for a Mookie Betts World Tour Domination Auto /25. An Ohtani World Tour Domination numbered to 5 is currently listed in Ebay for $3,999.
While we've yet to see the sale of a top-end Superfractor from the Tokyo Series cards (think Ohtani, Betts, Sasaki), a Max Muncy 1/1 Superfractor sold for $1,000 on April 4.
In terms of other low-numbered pulls of interest, a 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 MLB Tokyo Series Takashi Murakami Auto numbered to 5 is listed on Ebay for $19,500. A Shohei Ohtani Stars of Japan card featuring Ohtani from his time with the Angels, numbered to 10, is listed at writing for over $4,000.
One last sale that caught the eye was a Pete Crow-Armstrong Auto numbered to 25, that sold for $1,300 on April 19. For comparison, his 2024 Topps Chrome Series 1 Superfractor 1/1 RC sold for $1,670, also in April 2024.
There's little doubt there's a market for these unique cards. It's worth monitoring as some of the bigger chase cards get pulled and listed, if the set retains staying power as the Tokyo Series itself gets further away. The strong design, strong checklist, and limited run, could help keep these among 2025's MLB chase cards.