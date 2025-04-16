2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Rookie Cards of New York Yankees Ben Rice
Ben Rice is on fire. The 26-year old is one of the breakout stars of early MLB regular season action, hitting five home runs, to go along with seven RBI and an OPS of 1.003 through the first 16 games of the year. From MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said, "“I think it’s who he is. I think he’s a real hitter. I’d even add last year in there, too; I know he had some struggles there, but we saw a lot of good in there, the ability to hit the ball with authority. I think that’s only grown with how much he’s grown physically and just gaining from that experience. He’s a high-quality at-bat right now.”
Rice got his rookie card release in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1. He appears with a base card, parallels, as well as 1990 Topps Baseball and Greatest Hits inserts. Let's take a look at the Yankees rookie's cards and how the market is reacting to his encouraging start to the campaign.
At writing, the top sale of a 2025 Series 1 Rice RC is for a 1990 Topps Baseball Auto Superfractor 1/1, which sold for $1,522 on April 5. Only highly-chased Washington Nationals James Wood and Dylan Crews have bigger 2025 Series 1 sales so far.
Rice has multiple image variations within the 1990 Topps Baseball commemorative insert, including this auto /5 that sold for $499.99 on April 6.
Rice's Flagship Real One Autos have also proven popular since the realase. An auto numbered to 25 sold for $455 on March 23.
The Greatest Hits insert card celebrates Rice's accomplishment in 2024 of becoming the first rookie in Yankees franchise history to hit three home runs in one game. The card can be found for under a dollar on Ebay. A /25 version of the card sold for $29.99 on March 10.
Card Ladder has registerd 560 sales of Series 1 Ben Rice cards over the last week, up from 386 the week previous, with the top sale at $375 for his Red Sand Glitter Parallel /5.
Rice's Bowman's are also on the upswing. Four of the top nine sales of his 2024 Bowman Chrome Baseball Prospects 1st Bowman have come since April 13 alone. The sale of $1,058 for his Bowman Chrome Baseball Sapphire Black /10 on the 13th is the top Rice Bowman sale of all-time. A PSA Gold Shimmer Refractor /50 sold for $399 on April 16. A PSA 8 of the card sold for as little as $13.50 as recently as February of this year. A card of the same grade sold for $56.55 on April 11.
At writing, Rice's 2024 Bowman Chrome Baseball Prospects Superfractor 1-of-1 is listed on Ebay for $19,999. It will be interesting to see if Rice's cards fare if he continues to excel in his first full season at the big league level.