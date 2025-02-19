Shohei Ohtani Watch: The hottest offseason sales of The Hobby Superstar
It's been quite the year for Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shoehi Ohtani, both on the field and in The Hobby. An unprecedented 50/50 campaign, a World Series Championship, a plethora of Hobby releases celebrating his season, as well as his ascension to the 3x MVP club. On the heels of the recent release of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, it's a good time to get a sense of the market on Ohtani, particularly as he plans to go Full Ohtani, ramping up to start pitching again.
Shohei Ohtani No. 1: Topps Baseball Series 1 Leadoff Cards
Obviously, long-term investment in Ohtani has been great for collectors who got in early. But, his year in Dodger Blue has also helped to solidify and grow the Ohtani brand. Per Card Ladder, Ohtani's rate of growth is +36.64% since signing with the NL powerhouse in mid-December 2023. While a comedown may have been to be expected after the high of his incredible season, unanimous MVP, and World Series title, Ohtani's rate of growth is down only 7 percent since mid-November.
Looking at top early sales of Ohtani from 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, we can see that Ohtani retains an elite role in new product. As of writing, the top sale per Card Ladder from the new release is an SP Shohei Ohtani Heavy Lumber Game-Used Bat relic, that sold on February 18 for $3,599. On Valentine's Day, an Ohtani Auto from the 1990 Topps Baseball commemorative insert sold for $2,925.01. A /50 Auto of the same card sold for only $2,200 on February 17. For comparison, last year, Ohtani early sales included a 2024 Heavy Lumber Auto Relic /25 for $1,500. A 1/1 Topps Reverance Autograph Auto Patch went for $3,900.
2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Watch: The Barry Bonds Market
Along with Barry Bonds and Larry David, Ohtani is the most consistent name at the top end of early market movement for the 2025 edition. The ceiling on Ohtani's 2025 cards is still in the making, with three other Heavy Lumber Bat relic's currently available on Ebay listed from $4,750 - $5000. An Ohtani Player Number Variation, numbered to 17, is listed at $4,499. Ohtani's All Aces card has also been very active in early trading, with sales ranging from $280-$550.
One does have to wonder how much Ohtani the market can absorb. From a heavy presence in 2024 Topps releases, to Topps Now offerings, the 50/50 product, and the Welcome to the Club 3x MVP released at the end of January, Ohtani has been the most visible athlete in the entire Hobby. But, outside of newer product, Ohtani has still been responsible for some big sales this offseason. The biggest being a 2018 Topps Transcendent '52 Topps Auto Superfractor /1 RC that sold at auction for $246,440. Three 2018 Bowman Chrome Ohtani Orange Refractor Auto RCs have sold for between $85,400 - $115,920.
Larry David has Autographs in Series 1 and they Look Pretty, Pretty, Pretty Good!
Interest in Ohtani does appear to remain robust. Ohtani is still at the top of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1's early secondary market, and boxes of Welcome to the Club 3X MVP remain listed at a premium on the secondary marketplace, as do 2024 Topps 50/50's.