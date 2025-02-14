Larry David has Autographs in Series 1 and they Look Pretty, Pretty, Pretty Good!
Leading up to the release day for Series One Topps and Fanatics had been dropping pictures of the various short print image variations of non baseball player and celebrity autographs as part of the First Pitch checklist. Although not included in the First Pitch checklist one celebrity to have an autograph in Series 1 is Seinfeld co-creater and the mastermind behind Curb Your Enthusiasm Larry David. This is the first time that Larry David has appeared and had an autograph in any Topps product. The card features a picture of David wearing the Yari Automotive T shirt and hat of his softball team from the classic Mister Softee episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm where Larry makes a costly error in his team's championship game.
The connections between Larry David and baseball have been present throughout his career so it is quite fitting he has an autograph in Series 1. Having been born in Brooklyn David grew up cheering for all New York teams and remains a Yankees fan. David also provided the voice of George Steinbrener during Seinfield’s production run. He reprised that role in a commercial with John Elway forTopps along to promote Bowman Draft 2024 and specifically Elway’s Yankee’s SP insert auto.
Personally, I like this card. For baseball and Seinfeld/Curb Your Enthusiasm fans, this card will be a fun albeit difficult chase. I know some collectors aren’t fans of non baseball autos in Series 1 products but I like the creativity and uniqueness offered by these cards. Hopefully this might lead to other Seinfeld related Topps autos. Although there were Seinfeld relic cards of George Costanza in NT Panini products, now that Larry David had made his Topps debut perhaps Jason Alexander or Jerry Seinfeld will have autos in future Topps MLB products. If they do count me among the collectors who will be excited to chase those cards.